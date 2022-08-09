Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

Issey Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted and iconic pleated pieces, has died. He was 84 years old.

Miyake died on August 5 of liver cancer, the Miyake Design Office announced on Tuesday.

Miyake defined an era in modern Japanese history, rising to stardom in the 1970s among a generation of designers and artists who achieved worldwide fame by defining a Japanese vision unique to the West.

Miyake’s origami-style pleats transformed the usually coarse polyester into chic. He also used computer technology in weaving to create clothing. His down-to-earth clothes were meant to celebrate the human body regardless of race, build, height or age.

Miyake hated even being called a fashion designer, choosing not to identify with what he saw as frivolous, trendy, and ostentatious consumerism. He was well known as the creator of Apple founder Steve Jobs’ black turtleneck.

The models are wearing creations that are part of Issey Miyake Homme Plisse’s Spring/Summer 2023 men’s collection, presented in Paris on June 23. (Francois Mori/Associated Press)

Again and again, Miyake returned to his basic concept of starting with a single piece of fabric, whether draped, folded, cut or wrapped.

Over the years, he has drawn inspiration from a variety of cultures and societal motifs, as well as everyday objects made of plastic, rattan, “washi” paper, jute, horsehair, leaf, thread, batik, indigo dyes and wiring.

In the late 1980s he developed a new way of pleating by wrapping fabrics between layers of paper and placing them in a heat press, with the garments retaining their pleated shape. Tested for freedom of movement on dancers, this led to the development of his signature “Pleats, Please” line.

Models display a ‘Pleats Please’ dress as part of the Issey Miyake Fall/Winter 1995 ready-to-wear collection in Paris on March 7, 1994. (Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images)

Although he made clothes that went beyond the mundane, seeming to reach for the spiritual, he made a point of never being pretentious, always endorsing the T-shirt and jeans look.

“Design is like a living organism in that it pursues what matters to its well-being and continuity,” Miyake wrote in his book.

Influenced by the Hiroshima experience

His office confirmed that a private burial has already taken place and that other ceremonies will not take place in accordance with Miyake’s wishes. Miyake kept his family life private and the survivors are unknown.

Miyake was born in Hiroshima and was seven years old when the atomic bomb was dropped on the city while he was in a classroom. He was reluctant to talk about the event later in his life. In 2009, writing in The New York Times as part of a campaign to entice then US President Barack Obama to visit the city, he said he did not want to be called “a creator who survived” the bomb.

Models wear creations for Issey Miyake Spring/Summer 2018 in Paris on September 29, 2017. (Michel Euler/Associated Press)

“When I close my eyes I still see things no one should ever experience,” he wrote, saying that within three years his mother had died from radiation exposure.

“I tried, but failed, to put them behind me, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and which bring beauty and joy. I turned to the field of clothing design, partly because it’s a creative format that’s modern and upbeat.”

First visits to Laroche, Givenchy

After studying graphic design at an art university in Tokyo, he learned fashion design in Paris, where he worked with famous fashion designers Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy, before leaving for New York. In 1970, he returned to Tokyo and founded the Miyake Design Studio.

Miyake was a star as soon as he hit the European tracks. Her maroon top, which combined the Japanese sewn fabric called “sashiko” with a raw silk knit, was splashed on the cover of Elle magazine’s September 1973 issue.

He was a pioneer in terms of gender roles, asking feminist Fusae Ichikawa in the 1970s, when she was 80, to be his role model, sending the message that clothes should be comfortable and express beauty. natural to real people.

Eventually, he developed over a dozen fashion lines ranging from his main Issey Miyake for men and women to bags, watches and fragrances before retiring in 1997 to devote himself to research.

In 1992, Miyake was commissioned to design the official Olympic uniform for Lithuania, which had just gained independence from the Soviet Union.