See-Through Dress Trend Should Be In Your Wardrobe Here’s How To Wear It

Whether you want to dress like Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, or Rihanna (or, you know, a combination of the three), there’s one look that all of these celebrities are converging on: the see-through dress trend. Rihanna was the first star to say the look had another moment (it was also quite lively in the 90s to see Kate Moss wearing completely sheer briefs with almost nothing underneath) by showing off her pregnant belly in a dress see-through from Diors Pre-Fall 2022 collection while attending the brand’s Fall 2020 show. The singers’ PFW moment made waves (seriously, it broke the internet), and stars have since followed suit, incorporating sultry, barely-there numbers into their wardrobes.

Luxury fashion houses have also taken a liking to transparent numerals. Just take a look at the latest show from the fashion house of your choice, perhaps Rodarte or Sacai, you’ll likely see a sheer piece no matter the season. What started as a spring/summer seasonal trend has established itself as a permanent wardrobe staple, Colin Welch, Senior Styling Manager at Operating mode, says TZR. Seeing how brands like Magda Butrym & Diotima took crochet for Fall/Winter 22 and really transformed it for the evening space was something that inspired and impressed me immensely, he shares.

The year-round love for transparent pieces has also translated into what shoppers are buying. According Klarnaa global shopping service, there has been a 103% increase in sheer dress purchases over the past year, confirming that the trend has made its way off the runways and into our everyday wardrobes and it doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon.

While I personally can’t get enough of NYC women and Instagram influencers sporting the trend, I can say from experience that wearing sheer pieces isn’t as easy as it looks. It’s intimidating to bare it all when you walk around town for me, it took a lot courage (including, sometimes, liquid courage). But, to my surprise, once I stepped out in my sheer skirt and tank top combo, I felt really confident and couldn’t wait to wear the look again and again.

But as the weather got a bit colder, I soon realized that I couldn’t wear my new favorite outfit alone. That’s when I started experimenting with how to make sheer pieces suitable for fall. After some mixing and matching (you’ll see the final results below), I realized two things: first, sheer garments are super lightweight, making them perfect for layering. Secondly, by adding a jacket or a cardigan on a simple number, you are less naked and therefore, it may seem less scary to try the trend.

Keep scrolling through my style tips to help you incorporate sheer clothing into your fall wardrobe. Additionally, you can shop exact pieces that I wear.

TZR product reviews and recommendations are written and produced by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product in question, and/or their opinion or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can read more about our standards here.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The sensual knit dress

Jordan Goldberg

This Aama’s House The dress has gone completely viral on TikTok, with influencers loving the sultry and powerful feel of the garment. It’s made with a sheer mesh material that hugs that body in all the right places, giving you plenty of opportunity to show off your figure and make an entrance. I imagine this look would be a go-to for a Saturday night event, your birthday, or an impromptu photoshoot (hey, no shame in documenting a great look). Plus, the long sleeves will keep you warm on a windy evening.

my catch: This dress is a Major moment, so it was only right to keep accessories to a minimum. I slipped into the figure (it has a great open back detail, by the way) with a pair of bikini style underwear from UUPC that matched my skin tone. I went braless for the look (gasp!), but that was definitely the best option: because the design is made with such lightweight mesh material, anything underneath was in the way. I tried nipple covers, a tan headband, and even a tan tank top, but nothing satisfied me personally; thus, I went without a bra. Fortunately, the goddess print on the dress added extra coverage, so it didn’t feel too developer. For a polished finishing touch, I pulled my hair up into a slicked back ponytail, tucked into simple beige mules from Door & Pairand grabbed my Gaia Cult shoulder bag.

The parts I used:

Pro tip: If you are a girl who must have a bra, do not worry. I recommend getting a seamless headband that matches your skin tone.

The Dainty Layered Dress

Jordan Goldberg

In an effort to make sheer less intimidating, brands have designed semi-sheer options with overlays that add extra coverage so you don’t bare the whole thing. The dress I chose for this challenge has eyelet cutouts, but lace or patterned options would also be a great way to go. I’ve been obsessed with it The style since it arrived in the mail and decided the best way to rock it into fall was to give it a western-inspired twist.

my catch: This design is really delicate and feminine, so I wanted to highlight these characteristics. So I opted for a simple UUPC high waisted thong that basically blended with my complexion and Bristols 6 nipple covers underneath. For the country touch, I donned the tan cowboy boots I’ve had since I was 13 (I’m from Texas, so they’ve been a staple in my wardrobe for years). Then, for extra warmth and an option that makes the look more office-appropriate, I grabbed my white ribbed cardigan from Hello Yoga and carried it on the shoulders. The result? The heroine of Nicholas Sparks, but make it fashionable.

The parts I used:

Pro Tip: If you’re not into Western style, I imagine this dress would feel so free-spirited with chunky clogs and a cropped denim jacket.

The daring crochet dress

Jordan Goldberg

summer is not over just Still, I couldn’t resist creating a look that would be perfect for a beach club or Labor Day celebration with this overdone (in the best possible way) dress from horse. It’s bright, bold and whimsical, which doesn’t usually fit my minimalist style, but it was perfect for my upcoming beach vacation in Portugal.

my catch: This dress really makes a statement, so I kept the rest of my clothes pretty simple. All I really needed was my Swimwear Monday bandeau bikini top and bottom in a bright orange hue (the color is called Burnt Orange) that complemented the colors of the crochet dress. My accessories were also relatively simple: raffia platform sandals from The good life and a bean baguette Georgia Jay. To finish, I put my hair up in my favorite Amy Jay clip (it changes color in the sun!) and I put on my vintage Gucci sunglasses, a find from The RealReal.

The parts I used:

Pro Tip: If you want to wear this dress for a function other than the pool, try layering a strapless white tube dress underneath.

The simple slip dress

Jordan Goldberg

Hear me out: Gothic-inspired clothing is back and will be everywhere this fall. Thus, I figured an all-black look would be the most effective way to create an emo-esque feel with my good american strappy dress (which was more likely designed as a swimsuit cover-up.)

my catch: To make the outfit suitable for the transition, I put on my combo tube top and bolero sleeves from find me now and tucked the top into a mini pencil skirt from Susana Monaco. Then I layered my underpants on top, put on my big combat boots from STAUDand I filled my vintage Fendi baguette with everything I needed to face the day.

The parts I used:

Pro Tip: If you don’t have a tube top and pencil skirt, look for a bodycon mini dress instead to get a similar vibe. Then put on a thick leather jacket to add depth to the finished product.