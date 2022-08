Best fashion books 2022: From memoirs to coffee table tomes

Fabulous, whimsical and legendary, the world of fashion is a rich tapestry of books ranging from collections of coffee-table-ready photographs to revealing biographies and memoirs. Whether detailing the life and legacy of a designer or photographer, telling a scandalous story or offering nuggets of wisdom, there’s a whole genre of literature out there to quench your thirst for clothing knowledge. And if you dive a little deeper beyond the catwalks, dresses and icons, fashion is woven with moments in history and conversations about sustainability and inclusivity. From the late great Andre Leon Talleys’ pioneering memoir of being a black man in the ruthless fashion industry to Vivienne Westwoods’ lifelong mission to make clothes that are more respectful of the environment or history sensationalist of a murder in a big house, you don’t have to be a fan of fashion to want to look into these books. Whether you want to learn more about one of your favorite fashion figureheads, learn more about fast fashion’s footprint, or dig into a house’s history, take a page from one of these volumes. How we tested For this roundup, we looked for titles that taught us something new about the world of fashion, its people, and its history. Whether you enjoy reading memoirs, delving into a biography, or looking for a new coffee table book, there’s a book for every type of fashion-obsessed reader. The best fashion books for 2022 are: Best overall The Chiffon Trenches by Andre Leon Talley, published by HarperCollins: 9.99, Waterstones.com

The Chiffon Trenches by Andre Leon Talley, published by HarperCollins: 9.99, Waterstones.com Best Fashion Designer Biography Vivienne Westwood by Vivienne Westwood and Ian Kelly, published by Picador: 29.80, Amazon.co.uk

Vivienne Westwood by Vivienne Westwood and Ian Kelly, published by Picador: 29.80, Amazon.co.uk Best Fashion True Crime Book House of Gucci’ by Sara Gay Forden, published by CustomHse: 6.99, Amazon.co.uk

House of Gucci’ by Sara Gay Forden, published by CustomHse: 6.99, Amazon.co.uk Best Sustainability Fashion Book Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes’ by Dana Thomas, published by Head of Zeus: 9.99, Waterstones.com

Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes’ by Dana Thomas, published by Head of Zeus: 9.99, Waterstones.com Best French secret fashion book How To Be Parisian Wherever You Are by Sophie Mas, Anne Berest, Caroline de Maigret and Audrey Diwan, published by Ebury press: 13.15, Amazon.co.uk

How To Be Parisian Wherever You Are by Sophie Mas, Anne Berest, Caroline de Maigret and Audrey Diwan, published by Ebury press: 13.15, Amazon.co.uk Best Fashion Journalism Book The Vanity Fair Diaries by Tina Brown, published by W&N: 14.99, Bookshop.org

The Vanity Fair Diaries by Tina Brown, published by W&N: 14.99, Bookshop.org Ideal for nuggets of wisdom Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon’ by Iris Apfel, published by HarperDes: 19.45, Amazon.co.uk

Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon’ by Iris Apfel, published by HarperDes: 19.45, Amazon.co.uk The best fashion history meets memoir Clothes and other things that matter by Alexandra Shulman, published by Cassell: 9.67, Amazon.co.uk

Clothes and other things that matter by Alexandra Shulman, published by Cassell: 9.67, Amazon.co.uk Best Coffee Table Fashion Book Yves Saint Laurent Catwalk by Olivier Flaviano, edited by Thames and Hudson: 37.49, Amazon.co.uk

