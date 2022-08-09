Serena Williams announces her retirement from tennis





This morning my daughter, Olympia, who will be five this month, and I were on our way to get her a new passport before a trip to Europe. Were in my car, and she’s holding my phone, using an interactive educational app she loves. This robot voice asks him a question: what do you want to be when you grow up? She doesn’t know I’m listening, but I can hear the answer she’s whispering into the phone. She says I want to be a big sister. STAND STRAIGHT

Sergio Hudson dress. Fernando Jorge earring. Fashion editor: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Olympia says it often, even when she knows I’m listening. Sometimes, before going to bed, she prays to Jehovah to bring her a little sister. (She wants nothing to do with a boy!) I myself am the youngest of five sisters, and my sisters are my heroines, so this is a moment I have to listen to very carefully. Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think that’s fair. If I was a guy I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife did the physical labor to expand our family. Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity. Don’t get me wrong: I love being a woman and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia. I was one of those boring women who loved being pregnant and working until the day I had to show up at the hospital even though things got super complicated on the other side. And I almost did the impossible: A lot of people don’t realize I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017. But I’m 41 this month, and something has to give. I was reluctant to admit that I have to stop playing tennis. It’s like a taboo subject. He arrives and I start to cry. I think the only person I really went with was my therapist I never liked the word retirement. That doesn’t sound like a modern word to me. I thought of it as a transition, but I want to be sensitive to how I use this word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I do is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, towards other things that are important to me. A few years ago, I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after, I started a family. I want to expand this family. But I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to stop playing tennis. Alexis, my husband and I barely talked about it; it’s like a taboo subject. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud. It’s going up, I have an uncomfortable lump in my throat and I’m starting to cry. The only person I really went with was my therapist! One thing I won’t do is sugarcoat this. I know a lot of people are excited to retire and can’t wait to retire, and I would really like to feel that. Ashleigh Barty was world number one when she left the sport in March, and I think she felt really ready to move on. Caroline Wozniacki, who is one of my best friends, felt relief when she retired in 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/serena-williams-retirement-in-her-own-words The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos