30 best loafers for men 2022

best loafers for men

Not ringing our own horn or anything, but when it comes to moccasins, Squire has a pretty good reputation. The modern iteration we know and love (not to be confused with the moccasin, which Native Americans originated) was first popularized by our editors in the 1930s. So when it comes to better moccasins, rest assured that we know what we are talking about.

The most important thing to consider is variety. The ubiquitous moccasin takes on many shapes and names: penny, moccasin, stoker, and Venetian are just a few. What unites them all is that they are slip-on, hassle-free shoes designed for easy living and, of course, strolling around in style. Cocktail in sight? The classic Gucci horsebit is for you. Looking to cruise Big Sur or the Amalfi Coast? The reliable Tod’s Gommino is best for this. Want to channel the 30s vibe Squire editor? The OG moccasin, the GH Bass Weejun, is what you need.

Now that we’re all able to venture outside and do fancy things, tried-and-true loafers are more than ready to replace the house slippers we all wore to exhaustion. More than a few Squire editors have been wearing moccasins all summer. If you want to do the same, take a look at the selection below. Buy two, three, damn it, get one for every day of the week. The moccasin has been rolling strong for nearly a century and will never go out of style. And we here at Squire called him from the very beginning.

Best loafers overall

Logan Flat Strap Weejuns

Best Horsebit Loafers

Jordaan leather moccasin

Best Penny Loafers

Berle Leather Penny Moccasins

Most Comfortable Penny Loafers

Gold Cup Cabo Plushwave Penny Loafer

Best Affordable Loafers

Moccasin with leather studs

Best Affordable Tassel Loafers

Pinched tassel loafers

Best Affordable Horsebit Loafers

Loafer Florsheim Talladega Bit

Best color-blocking loafers

Camden Loafers

Best White Loafers

Devyn moccasin in suede

Best Western inspired loafers

The Monterrey moccasin

Best Affordable Venetian Loafers

Loafer Ronan

Best Travel Loafers

Patnoflex travel moccasin

Best Kiltie Loafers

Adrian Tassel Loafers

Best Futuristic Loafers

Moccasins Geometric Model 3

Most Badass Loafers

Paneled buffed-leather loafers

Best Brocade Loafers

Moccasin Russell

The most vibrant moccasins

Harold Suede Tassel Driver

Best Animal Print Loafers

The Ellis Penny moccasin

Best Square Toe Loafers

Talara moccasin

Best Woven Loafers

Penny Herman loafers in woven leather

Best Driving Loafers

City Gommino driving shoes

Best Everyday Loafers

Penny loafers in Epsom leather

Best Padded Loafers

Padded leather loafers

Best Suede Loafers

Penny loafers in suede and leather with Plymouth folding heel

Best Tuxedo Loafers

Isomer Patent Slip-On

The most glamorous moccasins

Moccasin with Gancini ornament

Best Luxury Penny Loafers

Moccasin 180 Penny

The softest moccasins

Suede loafers

Best High Fashion Loafers

Monolith Lugged Sole Moccasin

Best Luxury Tassel Loafers

Edmond Suede Tassel Loafers


Barry Samaha is the style business editor at Esquire, where he covers all things fashion and grooming.

