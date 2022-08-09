30 best loafers for men 2022

Not ringing our own horn or anything, but when it comes to moccasins, Squire has a pretty good reputation. The modern iteration we know and love (not to be confused with the moccasin, which Native Americans originated) was first popularized by our editors in the 1930s. So when it comes to better moccasins, rest assured that we know what we are talking about.

The most important thing to consider is variety. The ubiquitous moccasin takes on many shapes and names: penny, moccasin, stoker, and Venetian are just a few. What unites them all is that they are slip-on, hassle-free shoes designed for easy living and, of course, strolling around in style. Cocktail in sight? The classic Gucci horsebit is for you. Looking to cruise Big Sur or the Amalfi Coast? The reliable Tod’s Gommino is best for this. Want to channel the 30s vibe Squire editor? The OG moccasin, the GH Bass Weejun, is what you need.

Now that we’re all able to venture outside and do fancy things, tried-and-true loafers are more than ready to replace the house slippers we all wore to exhaustion. More than a few Squire editors have been wearing moccasins all summer. If you want to do the same, take a look at the selection below. Buy two, three, damn it, get one for every day of the week. The moccasin has been rolling strong for nearly a century and will never go out of style. And we here at Squire called him from the very beginning.

Want essential buying advice on the regular? Register for Esquire Select.