Large Elden Ring patch reveals wearing a robe made harder





Drawing: From software Everyone was shocked to learn that just accept a hug Ring of Elden could actually harm you without much fanfare, but it turns out that’s not the only negative thing that can happen when dealing with all things deathbed mates. In what is perhaps the funniest fit of Tuesday big patch 1.06there are two bullet points that relate to the attire worn by everyone’s favorite goth woman, Fia. I don’t know how many people this actually affected in practice, but if you’ve ever run with the deathbed robe inside Ring of Elden, you, my friend, were playing on hard mode. Until now, wearing the dark outfit actually made it easier for enemies to notice you, even if you were squatting. Worse still, if you used charge attacks while wearing the Deathbed Robe, allied characters would take damage. Eh? And beware, part of the item description for the dress promises that, The feel of the fabric is extremely soft, so as not to hurt even the most withered corpse, while sharing its warmth. Well, it’s fixed now. But the old issue is fun to consider both in the fandom itself and in the game’s broader lore. Fia, one of the characters you meet in the Roundtable, is a deathbed companion who sleep with dead guys. She would essentially collect life energy from champions, then channel all that healthy vigor back to the deceased, allowing them to catch their breath. You later learn that, spoilers, Fia intends to use this ability to revive none other than Godwynhimself, the first demigod to die in the world of Ring of Elden. At first, you really don’t know any of this. Fia just offers you hugs and you probably say yes because, um, it’s a hug and FromSoftware games are evil things where you get punished for literally being butterfly-ridden on a cliff. Except Fia uses her powers on you when she does, which in effect means your max HP goes down in exchange for better balance. While some considered this a great betrayal, others used the powers of Fias before going into tough battles that could benefit from a slightly stronger constitution. So it’s almost normal that the uniform worn by people like Fia bothers you too. I mean, those who live in death aren’t really natural, are they? Plus, with how much thirst there is when it comes to Fia, it makes sense that enemies would have a sixth sense when sex witches roam around. The description of the robe reads: Extremely thin, sheer white robe worn by the Deathbed Companion as she kisses the dead. Remember how data miners found literal underwear linked to fia which, although cut from the actual game, still had neatly rendered lace and small ruffles? Yeah. You can find the deathbed robe inside a resident church in Leydell. Notably, the dress is a different item from the dress left by Fia at the end of her quest. However, the Deathbed Dress is literally what Fia wears during the game.

