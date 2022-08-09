Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies of cancer aged 84 | Fashion industry news





Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing and was part of a wave of Japanese designers making their mark in Paris.

Japanese designer Issey Miyake, famous for his pleated style of clothing that never wrinkles, has died at the age of 84, according to the country’s media. Miyake, whose name became synonymous with Japan’s economic and fashion prowess in the 1980s, died on August 5 of liver cancer, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. An employee at his office in Tokyo said Miyakes’ funeral had already taken place, with only relatives attending in accordance with his wishes. There were no plans for a public ceremony, the employee said. Miyake, a pioneer of high-tech and comfortable clothing during a career spanning more than half a century, is part of a wave of young Japanese designers who established themselves in Paris from the mid-1970s. Her fashion house nurtured many talented young designers and was known for its innovative and dazzling fashion shows. Modern and optimistic Born in Hiroshima, Miyake was seven years old when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city while he was in a classroom. He was reluctant to talk about the event later in his life. In 2009, writing in The New York Times as part of a campaign to entice then US President Barack Obama to visit the city, he said he didn’t want to be labeled as the designer who had survived the bomb. When I close my eyes I still see things no one should ever experience, he wrote, adding that within three years his mother had died from radiation exposure. I tried, but failed, to put them behind me, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy. I got into the field of clothing design, in part because it’s a creative format that’s modern and upbeat. Experimental Known for his practicality, Miyake would have liked to become a dancer or an athlete before reading his sisters’ fashion magazines prompted him to change direction with these original interests which would be at the origin of the freedom of movement that his clothes allow. After studying graphic design at an art university in Tokyo, he learned clothing design in Paris, where he worked with famous fashion designers Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy, before leaving for New York. In 1970, he returned to Tokyo and founded the Miyake Design Studio. In the late 1980s he developed a new way of pleating by wrapping fabrics between layers of paper and placing them in a heat press, with the garments retaining their pleated shape. Tested for freedom of movement on dancers, this led to the development of his signature line Pleats Please. He also experimented with materials ranging from plastic to metallic wire and even handmade Japanese paper. Eventually, he developed over a dozen fashion lines ranging from his main Issey Miyake for men and women to bags, watches and fragrances before essentially retiring in 1997 to devote himself to research. Other inventions include the futuristic triangles of his Bao Bao bag and his A-POC (A Piece Of Cloth) concept using computers to cut entire garments without seams. He also made over 100 black turtlenecks for Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

