Sister-in-law not invited to wedding for damaging bride’s dress divides views

Reddit was captivated by the story of a woman whose wedding dress was damaged by her sister-in-law “having a seizure”, resulting in the former’s marriage ban.

In a post by user Both_Ad8736 on Reddit’s Am I The A**hole (AITA) sub, the bride-to-be said she “never got along” with her sister-in-law (Kate) . “She’s really possessive of my mom, kinda competitive, and sometimes I think my mom loves her more than me.”

The user, who was to wear her mother’s old wedding dress for her ceremony, said she was ‘devastated’ to learn that the bespoke dress was ‘damaged due to Kate’s seizure (she has epilepsy) trying it and spilling something.” Epilepsy is a brain disorder that can cause seizures.

Although the user “didn’t blame Kate for having a medical condition”, adding “I’m sure it was unexpected and scary”, she was “confused” as to why Kate was wearing it.

The user said: “My mom told me she told Kate to put it on so she could take pictures of her. I was disgusted and confused. My mom tried to explain that it was sentimental because it was her dress first, and she wanted to see Kate in it… feeling really violated.

The original poster decided she didn’t want Kate at her wedding because “I feel so scared she put the dress on.”

The mother accused the user of “being unfair because it was her dress first”, while Kate called the user “psycho”. She said her brother was upset and “thinks I’m being cruel because the crisis wasn’t her [Kate’s] default.”

According to a survey of 2,223 couples married between March 2020 and December 2022 conducted by Zola, the wedding planning website, 72% of respondents used the terms “very” and “extremely” to describe the stress of planning. marriage, a sharp increase from 40 percent who said the same in 2018.

The average cost of a wedding dress in 2021 was $1,800, according to a February 2022 survey of more than 15,000 couples who got married in 2021, conducted by The Knot, another wedding planning website. . Just under 20% used a custom dress.

According to a February 2021 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Human development research“relationships between in-laws can be both sources of support and stress for couples. Regardless of the nature of the actual relationships with in-laws, it may be that the similarity of the couple’s perceptions of these bonds determines whether they compromise or facilitate marital stability.”

The latest Reddit post, which had received 5,600 upvotes at the time of writing, sparked debate among Redditors.

In a comment that received 12,200 upvotes at the time of writing, user Desert_Sea_4998 simply suggested, “Buy a new dress.”

In a comment that received 4,600 upvotes, user Dot81 agreed, noting, “Wearing this dress will be a negative thing. You’ll think about this story every time you look at the pictures. Find something else. ESH [everyone sucks here]”

In a comment that got 691 upvotes, SwimmingDifferent977 said, “How does the ESH [everyone sucks here]? The bride lost her wedding dress because her mother and brother do not respect borders. The bride is NTA [not the a**hole] in reaction at all.”

In a comment that got 319 upvotes. User IdlersDreamGirl agreed, saying, “Mom is definitely an AH [a**hole] for wanting Kate to try on a dress her own daughter was going to wear just to take her picture.

“If Kate hadn’t had a seizure, could they have kept the photo a secret forever?…Why did the mom want to do this? She’s very weird…Kate is AH for agreeing with joy,” IdlersDreamGirl wrote, adding that the user’s brother is “AH too” for “taking his wife’s side without thinking how unfair it is to OP [original poster]…”

In a comment that received 1,400 upvotes, user OrindaSarnia said, “Yeah – but ESH… The damaged dress is the mother’s fault! Kate may have tried very well [the] dress just so that the mother is happy, so if someone is not invited to the wedding, it should be the mother…

OrindaSarnia added: “Kate sucks a bit because she should have known better but again we don’t know exactly how the practice session went…I think OP takes his anger out on Kate because It doesn’t feel ‘safe’ to take your anger out on your own mum directly…buying a new dress to wear is probably the best way to get over this whole incident!”