6 new fashion books to read by the pool before the end of summer

Whether you spend it sitting on a beach, relaxing by a pool, glamping in the woods, or laying on your roof, August is the perfect time to venture outside. while you still can and read good old-fashioned books. There are several great new fashion books out there for those who don’t just want pretty pictures without substance – we’ve got our phones for that – but also don’t want to spend their limited free time on intensive textbook-level reading. We are during summer vacation after all.

We’ve curated a list of six fascinating fashion reads published in the past 12 months. There are revealing biographies on iconic industry figures, as well as thoughtful explorations of fashion as it relates to power and history, all by accomplished journalists and pundits who know what they’re talking about. Shop them all below.

“Anneby Amy Odell

Another Anna Wintour biography on a fashion book list? Innovative. But contrary to other reflections on vogueThe iconic editor, this one – by author and fashion journalist Amy Odell – focuses on Anna the person, not the caricature “The devil wears Prada”. Warm and Anna Wintour aren’t usually used in the same sentence, but in “Anna” they are. Connecting Wintour’s humble beginnings leaving high school and working as a saleswoman in London to stories about her being the ever-passionate fashion assistant (hard to imagine, isn’t it?), the book reveals an endearing and attention from a powerful editor, thanks to interviews with more than 250 people. Besides being a great addition to your fashion library, it will make you think twice about the aloof-looking fashion girls you’re too intimidated to talk to.

“Africa: the continent of fashion” by Emmanuelle Courrèges

West African fashion author and journalist Emmanuelle Courrèges documents Africa’s many and varied fashion scenes; for fashion history buffs, this is a must-have in your arsenal. This book is not your typical fashion coffee table book (although the beautiful pictures would have look great lying flat next to your Aperol Spritz), as it provides important historical context to the heritage of African fashion and how clothing has played a role in the culture, politics and economy of the continent over time. Each chapter explores well-known African designers, the different stories and trends going on in each country, and how each part of the continent defines African fashion.

“Miss Dior: a story of courage and coutureby Justine Picardie

If you enjoy reading biographies of fashion designers, living vicariously through larger-than-life characters, or just need a romantic Parisian escape, you’ll love this book about Christian Dior’s little sister, Catherine Dior. This is not your usual indulgent biography. Justine Picardie, author and former editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar UK, is carrying out extensive research, including the Dior archives, to essentially restore the life of Catherine Dior. Far from the typical beautiful socialite, Dior was a resistance fighter, concentration camp survivor and rose garden cultivator. Picardie creates a Netflix-worthy page-turner of a story following the colorful life of Miss Dior, from her birth in the opulence of old money to losing everything and living on a farm in Provence, to working with its emblematic big brother in Paris.

“Dress code” by Véronique Hyland

A series of essays by Véronique Hyland, SheThe Fashion Director of “Dress Code” will captivate fashion girls who aren’t afraid to question the power of fashion, as well as educating and surprising those who might underestimate it. Hyland explores thought-provoking questions such as: why has the “French girl” persisted as our inescapable immortal archetype? What does “dressing for yourself” really mean to a woman? And how should a female politician dress? After reading this book this summer, you’ll have plenty to discuss with your fashion friends in September.

“Karl Lagerfeld: a life in fashion” by Alfons Kiaser

What more can be said about Karl Lagerfeld, the most famous, best-known and most distinct fashion designer of the 20th century? According to Dr. Alfons Kaiser, Lagerfeld’s biographer, friend of 20 years and critically acclaimed German fashion critic, not bad. It’s hard to believe there’s so much that audiences don’t know about this massive character. Kaiser guides the reader through Lagerfeld’s public and personal life, from drawing illustrations, or “Karlicatures,” in Hamburg to Chanel fashion shows in Paris. If you miss Lagerfeld’s lively, fun wit and banter, you’ll definitely want to pick it up.

“By Her Own Design: A Novel by Social Registry Fashion Designer Ann Loweby Piper Huguley

If you haven’t heard of Ann Lowe, you’re unfortunately not alone. Most people don’t know much about the first African-American fashion designer, but author Piper Huguley aims to change that by telling her remarkable and emotionally uplifting story through a new work of historical fiction. From the 1920s through the 1960s, Lowe’s elite clientele of women in society included none other than Jacqueline Kennedy; Lowe is best known for designing the first lady’s iconic wedding dress — that’s okay. For those who love the forgotten history of fashion, society, women and couture, “By Her Own Design” is a must read.

