Queen Letizia’s daughter Princess Leonor dazzles in her 33 Zara mini dress

Princess Leonor of Spain16, hit the capital of Mallorca for a royal ladies’ night on Sunday alongside her mother Queen Letizia and her sister Infanta Sophiawearing an affordable Zara dress. WATCH: Spanish Princess Leonor is blossoming into a royal muse of fashion three generations of Spanish royal family went to dinner at the Beatbik restaurant in Palma because they were also accompanied by Letizia’s mother-in-law Queen Sophia. All eyes were on Leonor fluid cobalt blue and white mini dress and sky high white platform sneakers. Leonor stood out from the crowd and dazzled with her trendy accessories and street dress. Loading player… WATCH: Princess Leonor performs first-ever solo engagement in Madrid Leonor revels in her free time from study in rural Wales this summer and the world began to take notice of the young royal’s style. Fans love Leonor’s bright mini Zara REALTED: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen suit to Louise Windsor’s street skirt Royal fashion fans swooped the internet to find Princess Leonor’s printed shirt dress and they stopped to comment on how “fabulous” she looked. Another fan added: “Pretty and age appropriate. Wonderful color.” Spain’s royal ladies wore espadrilles on their night out in Palma As Queen Letizia, 49, Infanta Sofia, 15, and Queen Sofia stepped out in a series of lilac and cream shadesit was Leonor’s gorgeous blue dress we are looking for… The printed mini shirt dress is part of Zarafrom the spring/summer 2022 collection and is £32.99. It sells out fast and River Island has a similar style for just £38 / $71. Printed shirt dress, £32.99, Zara BUY NOW READ: 6 royals who are destined to be Europe’s next queens MORE: HELLO! celebrates Princess Diana with a new collection of t-shirts Cashmere dress, £38/$71, River Island BUY NOW Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that Queen Letizia also donned a Zara dress for the evening and all four members of the Spanish Royal Family wore wedge espadrilles – the must-have shoe for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Shop Bodenwide range of flat and wedge espadrilles in all colors and patterns. High Heel Espadrilles, from £58.50/$90, Boden BUY NOW These royalty-approved shoes are quickly becoming a summer staple. Do you like this story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from must-see fashion moments to glimpses of royal houses and wellness news. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

