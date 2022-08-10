Fashion
High Waist: The Best Men’s Shorts for Summer 2022
As the second heatwave of summer sweeps across the UK, it’s time to stop stubbornly battling sweat and swap out your go-to trousers for shorts. Seriously, no neatly curated ensemble is worth melting into a puddle of sweat on the centerline, even if the thought of wearing your knees is cringeworthy. Sure, shorts have traditionally only been the domain of schoolboys, cyclists and postmen, but with so many different styles to choose from (cargo, chino, silk, denim, tailored, track… the list goes on), it’s almost too easy to list them all. integrate into your summer wardrobe. So what are you waiting for? These are the best shorts to grab this summer…show us your knees!
The best cargo shorts for men
Utility and stylish, cargo shorts are, arguably, the style of the season – somewhat surprising considering we wrote them off as geography teacher chic years ago. Scotch & Soda’s laid-back khaki cargo shorts are ideal for any upcoming camping trips, while Vilebrequin’s linen version is perfect for hot afternoons at the beach and Brunello Cucinelli’s slightly smarter pair are a change refreshing compared to your city chinos, especially when paired. with a suave polo shirt and your best white sneakers.
The best denim shorts for men
We know denim shorts aren’t for everyone, but if you feel you can brave it, there are some great options out there. Go classic with a graphic tee with Acne Studio’s mid-weight pair, or pair Gucci’s lighter cotton twill with a relaxed shirt. Otherwise, give your look a touch of originality with these black raw-hem shorts by Saint Laurent and some really cool clothes. jewelry.
The best chino shorts for men
A true staple of the season, chino shorts make it easy to dress up in style for the summer, and all you have to do is slip on a rugby shirt and your favourite. boat shoe. Keep it simple in more neutral tones with chino shorts from Polo Ralph Lauren and Thom Browne, or let your lower half do the talking with Paul Smith’s vibrant orange pair.
The best tailored shorts for men
If you’re looking to tweak your summer style a bit, opt for fitted shorts that hit just above the knee, which, worn with loafers and a dress shirt, are a perfect alternative to warm weather workwear (dress dependent). code, of course). Prada’s shorts are supremely stylish with their sleek pleats and Burberry’s shorts, while elegant in their construction, are given a playful edge by the addition of a wide turn-up – both an appropriate choice for larger events formal – while Anderson & Sheppard’s white linen shorts would probably be better suited to a barbecue than a boardroom, but the choice is yours.
Read more: The guide to summer costumes
