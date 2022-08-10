Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84





The fashion industry has lost another icon. Japanese designer Issey Miyake has passed away CNN-style reports. He was 84 years old. Miyake Design Office confirmed on Tuesday that the designer died last week, August 5, of liver cancer, according to NPR. Miyake was well known for creating “timeless pleats” and became internationally recognized “in the 1980s with avant-garde designs that those who could afford his luxury pieces immediately considered collector’s items”. CNN Remarks. His work is now “preserved in institutions such as the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Philadelphia Museum of Art”. Miyake’s designs stood out as “defining an era in modern Japanese history,” NPR adds, noting that the designer used computational methods “in weaving to create garments.” He also drew inspiration from a “variety of cultures and societal motifs”, while remaining true to his own core concept. Born in Hiroshima in 1938, Miyake was serious about what he saw for his brand. There were times when he “hated even being called a fashion designer, choosing not to identify with what he saw as frivolous, trend-seeking, and ostentatious consumerism,” writes NPR. Regarding Miyake’s wishes, his office said a funeral service would be held with his family and close friends, but there would be no memorial service.

