Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84





Tokyo (AFP) Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, whose global career spanned more than half a century, died at the age of 84, an employee at his office in Tokyo told AFP on Tuesday.

“He died on the evening of August 5,” she said over the phone, without giving further details of his death and declining to be named. Miyake’s funeral had already taken place, “only parents attending” in accordance with her wishes, and there was no plan for a public ceremony, she said. Public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media broke the news of his death, with Asahi Shimbun newspaper and other outlets claiming he died of liver cancer. Miyake, a pioneer of high-tech and comfortable clothing, was part of a wave of young Japanese designers who established themselves in Paris from the mid-1970s. Her fashion house nurtured many talented young designers and was known for its innovative and dazzling fashion shows. After two years of presenting collections online or with installations during the Covid-19 pandemic, the brand returned live to Paris Fashion Week in June with a men’s show featuring models, dancers and acrobats. Born in Hiroshima in 1938, he was seven years old when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city in August 1945. #photo1 He survived the explosion, which killed an estimated 140,000 people on impact and led to the end of World War II after the bombing of Nagasaki three days later. “I never chose to share my memories or thoughts of that day,” Miyake wrote in The New York Times in 2009. “I tried, but failed, to put them behind me, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy.” The designer studied at an art school in Tokyo, and moved to Paris in 1965, where he studied at the elite Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne. He founded the Miyake Design Studio in Tokyo in 1970 and soon after opened his first store in Paris. In the 1980s, his career was in full swing as he experimented with materials ranging from plastic to metallic wire and even handmade Japanese paper. Among his inventions were the “Pleats Please” line, permanently pleated items that do not wrinkle, the futuristic triangles of his “Bao Bao” bag and his “A-POC (A Piece Of Cloth)” concept – using computers to cut whole garments without seams. He also made over 100 black turtlenecks for Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. AFP 2022

