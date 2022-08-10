How sport has inspired the world’s biggest names in luxury fashion

As the world embraces the comfort of athleisurewear, luxury design houses are increasingly turning to sports brands for inspiration and collaborations that redefine fashion and break down the boundaries of sportswear. ceremony.

High-end fashion designs are heavily influenced by intricate craftsmanship and handcrafted details with bespoke option items. The most exclusive and exquisite haute couture, or unique bespoke garments, can sometimes look more like costumes than clothes.

So it may come as a surprise to learn that Prada, Herms and Gucci, among some of the world’s most famous luxury fashion houses, all have a history deeply rooted in utilitarian clothing.

Although collaborations like those between Gucci and The North Face seem to defy luxury fashion conventions, athleisurewear is, in fact, a trend that dates back as far as the founding of these luxury powerhouses.

The equestrian lifestyle is today an essential pillar of the creations of the French fashion house Herms. The horse motifs and extensive use of saddle-inspired details in its leather goods are more than just design details. The house got its start as a harness workshop in Paris in 1837, creating high-end bespoke saddles and other equestrian accessories for European nobles.

In 1914 the house began to expand into equestrian dress when it acquired the right to use zippers in clothing, the first to do so in France at the time.

The original carriage brand logo continues to feature in today’s designs and packaging.

Photo: Gucci

Nearly a century later, Gucci followed a similar trajectory and began to transform what was once a saddle and luggage workshop into an empire of internationally renowned fashion houses. Its founder Guccio Gucci was an expert leatherworker who made riding gear for wealthy Italians in his workshop in Florence.

Leather riding boots bearing horse bite designs quickly became a fashion statement when the brand incorporated the detail into leather loafers and high heels.

Different terrains have also inspired a fashion that transcends the setting for which they were created. The likes of Prada and Moncler continue to be strongly driven by their deep roots in sport.

Among the first to wear Monclers lightweight quilted jackets were Italian explorers who traveled K2. The French brand was born in a mountain village in Grenoble, France in 1952 and later outfitted the French alpine ski team when the city hosted the 1968 Winter Olympics.

Moncler down jackets are no longer unique to snowy slopes; it has become an urban status symbol, often spotted on busy city streets throughout the winter. The brand has since expanded its range to include fashionable sportswear for all four seasons.

The know-how of leather goods guided the creations of Prada at the beginning of the Milanese brand. The aesthetics of the houses took a turn in the 1970s; nylon was used instead of leather to make bags and travel accessories. In 1997, shortly after its official sponsorship of the Italian sailing team Luna Rossa in the Americas Cup, Prada created a new sub-brand dedicated to sports.

Photo: Shutterstock

Prada Sport was one of the first luxury names in the world to elevate materials such as fleece, rubber and of course nylon into its designs. Hoodies, sweatpants, and sneakers were no longer considered sloppy casual wear, but rather casual wear that was stylish enough to stroll down the fashionable avenues of Milan or New York.

Brands are taking more creative liberties with their designs thanks to wider acceptance of casual sportswear. But fashion history reveals that the sporty lifestyle inspired functional fashion for centuries long before Nike decided to make sneakers with Louis Vuitton or Dior launched its version of Air Jordans.

