Fashion
How sport has inspired the world’s biggest names in luxury fashion
As the world embraces the comfort of athleisurewear, luxury design houses are increasingly turning to sports brands for inspiration and collaborations that redefine fashion and break down the boundaries of sportswear. ceremony.
High-end fashion designs are heavily influenced by intricate craftsmanship and handcrafted details with bespoke option items. The most exclusive and exquisite haute couture, or unique bespoke garments, can sometimes look more like costumes than clothes.
So it may come as a surprise to learn that Prada, Herms and Gucci, among some of the world’s most famous luxury fashion houses, all have a history deeply rooted in utilitarian clothing.
Although collaborations like those between Gucci and The North Face seem to defy luxury fashion conventions, athleisurewear is, in fact, a trend that dates back as far as the founding of these luxury powerhouses.
The equestrian lifestyle is today an essential pillar of the creations of the French fashion house Herms. The horse motifs and extensive use of saddle-inspired details in its leather goods are more than just design details. The house got its start as a harness workshop in Paris in 1837, creating high-end bespoke saddles and other equestrian accessories for European nobles.
In 1914 the house began to expand into equestrian dress when it acquired the right to use zippers in clothing, the first to do so in France at the time.
The original carriage brand logo continues to feature in today’s designs and packaging.
Nearly a century later, Gucci followed a similar trajectory and began to transform what was once a saddle and luggage workshop into an empire of internationally renowned fashion houses. Its founder Guccio Gucci was an expert leatherworker who made riding gear for wealthy Italians in his workshop in Florence.
Leather riding boots bearing horse bite designs quickly became a fashion statement when the brand incorporated the detail into leather loafers and high heels.
Different terrains have also inspired a fashion that transcends the setting for which they were created. The likes of Prada and Moncler continue to be strongly driven by their deep roots in sport.
Among the first to wear Monclers lightweight quilted jackets were Italian explorers who traveled K2. The French brand was born in a mountain village in Grenoble, France in 1952 and later outfitted the French alpine ski team when the city hosted the 1968 Winter Olympics.
Moncler down jackets are no longer unique to snowy slopes; it has become an urban status symbol, often spotted on busy city streets throughout the winter. The brand has since expanded its range to include fashionable sportswear for all four seasons.
The know-how of leather goods guided the creations of Prada at the beginning of the Milanese brand. The aesthetics of the houses took a turn in the 1970s; nylon was used instead of leather to make bags and travel accessories. In 1997, shortly after its official sponsorship of the Italian sailing team Luna Rossa in the Americas Cup, Prada created a new sub-brand dedicated to sports.
Prada Sport was one of the first luxury names in the world to elevate materials such as fleece, rubber and of course nylon into its designs. Hoodies, sweatpants, and sneakers were no longer considered sloppy casual wear, but rather casual wear that was stylish enough to stroll down the fashionable avenues of Milan or New York.
Brands are taking more creative liberties with their designs thanks to wider acceptance of casual sportswear. But fashion history reveals that the sporty lifestyle inspired functional fashion for centuries long before Nike decided to make sneakers with Louis Vuitton or Dior launched its version of Air Jordans.
Also see:How Rolex, Tag Heuer and Chopard are inspired by motor racing technology to create iconic watches
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/au/pursuits/news/how-sports-inspired-worlds-biggest-names-luxury-fashion/hmdcakxbamvcjp56olsad1tv
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Cricket South African ex-umpire Koertzen dies in car accident | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM August 10, 2022
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday August 9 August 10, 2022
- Taiwan military drills simulate response to Chinese attack – BBC News August 10, 2022
- Chromecast with Google TV review: simple yet effective August 10, 2022
- You won’t get monkeypox at MARTA in Atlanta.here is how you can August 10, 2022