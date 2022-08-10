Issey Miyake, fashion pioneer and creator of Steve Jobs’ turtlenecks, dies at 84





I had never held an Issey Miyake piece until the end of a trip back to Japan in 2019, when I wandered into the Pleats Please store at Narita International Airport before my flight. Candy-colored clothes hung like streaks of paint against the perfectly white laminate walls. Visitors to the store strolled patiently as travelers with luggage fumbled with scarves, jostled hangers and cocked their heads to the side, assessing how to wear the seemingly shapeless garments. The way movement is integral to Issey Miyake’s Pleats Please is so satisfying and provides such a sensual experience. pic.twitter.com/0rlCpoG9VW sea ​​(@vogueheroine) July 17, 2020 The two-dimensional flatness of the clothes conforms to how Miyake designed clothes, art, and technology. The pioneering designer from Hiroshima died on August 5, aged 84, and left behind a body of work known for being as innovative as it was wearable, with the person wearing the garment being at the center of the design. I’m mostly interested in people and the human form, Miyake said The New York Times in 2014. Clothing is the closest thing to all humans. Among the tech crowd, Miyake is perhaps best known for designing the iconic black collars. worn religiously by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. According to the story, Jobs was visiting Sony headquarters in the 1980s and was struck by the matching work jackets worn by each employee and designed by Miyake. Jobs’ attempts to offer a uniform to Apple employees failed, according to his biography. But he kept his own outfit consistent, with Miyake supplying hundreds of identical shirts. A bit of technology meets fashion: Steve Jobs’ uniform wasn’t just an ordinary black turtleneck. His black turtlenecks were always Issey Miyake. Issey Miyake actually retired this turtleneck after Steve Jobs died in 2011 Here’s a thread on how it became her staple pic.twitter.com/D3fhmxV0bR Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) June 27, 2019 One of many designer labels, Pleats Please is instantly recognizable for the cutting-edge techniques used in the creative and design process. Miyake and his team had developed an innovative method of fabric treatment in the 80s that created permanent rows of micro-wrinkles that resist folding, washing machines and getting stuck in suitcases (trust me). I had to touch every item of clothing in the store as I decided what to walk away with. Trying on a piece, I immediately understood what Miyake meant when he talked about the space between the wearer’s body and the garment, how the first creates the second. The narrow pleat walls expand to fit the unique body of the wearer, like water filling a clear glass. The straight legs of the trousers and the flat lines of the jackets fill with buoyancy and movement the clothes, above all, are supposed to reflect life. At the airport shop, I finally opted for emerald green three-quarter length pants with invisible pockets and an elasticated waistband. At $205 they seemed incredibly expensive to me, but I bought them anyway. The pants have accompanied me everywhere I go: to the beach, to the grocery store, to appointments and to reports. They are timeless, seasonless and occasionless, which makes them, in essence, perfect for everything. Miyakes’ first name, Issey, literally translates to a life worthy of the singularity of his talent but also poetic in his ode to the people he created for.

