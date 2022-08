The Best Dad Shoes for Men 2022, According to Fashion Experts

Courtesy of the retailer What Steve Jobs dad shoes are back. Comfort seekers rejoice as clunky sneakers were once considered silly and downright ugly are cool again. The billionaire inventor of Apple Computers sported famous New Balance 991 and 992 with his black turtleneck and dad jeans. Cue to 2022, where department stores are stocked with dad shoes from authentic, high-end athletic brands (Balenciaga, Yeezy). Thanks to 80s/90s/early 2000s grails like the Nike Air Monarch IV and New Balance classics, the term usually refers to practical and comfortable shoes popularized by dads and middle-aged men. Design-wise, Dad’s shoes are geared towards maximum comfort with thick soles for guaranteed support. Gray suede sneakers started it all, but you can also find silhouettes in muted palettes like white, beige, navy, and black. Below, we’ve picked our top picks for dad-approved laissez-faire shoes. Read more: The best sneakers for men Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best overall MADE in USA 993 Core Best Nostalgic Dad Shoe Air Monarch IV Elliptical Trainer Best Luxury Dad Shoe Track 80 suede and technical fabric sneakers BEST ATHLETIC DAD SHOE Bounce 7 Best Outdoor Dad Shoe XT-WINGS 2 sports shoes Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max shoe How to Style Dad’s Shoes Although they appear to be designed for mini-league games, dad’s shoes are surprisingly suitable for many occasions. Thankfully, today’s styles have been updated to provide casual style as well as comfort. We love the idea of ​​pairing relaxed jeans or pants with a trendy t-shirt and jacket for a total nostalgic effect. Sara Klausing

Sara Klausing is a style editor with over ten years of experience.

