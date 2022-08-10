Richland School District 2 School Board Approves New Dress Code





The Richland Two School Board voted for more flexibility and less disciplinary action when it comes to the school’s dress code.

COLUMBIA, SC Recently Approved Changes to the Richland District 2 The dress code will allow students more flexibility with what they are allowed to wear, with disciplinary updates as well. As students return to school to shop, they will now be allowed to shop for a wider variety of clothes and styles, which Joselin Cruz Flores says has never happened before. “We’re looking for t-shirts and things with no holes, although I like to wear ripped jeans,” the student said. RELATED: South Carolina School Districts Face Teacher Shortage as School Year Begins Flores and her sisters say buying new clothes for back to school is always a challenge they dread every year. “It’s hard to buy things you don’t want to wear or don’t like because you know you’ll get in trouble if you wear what you want,” said the former college student and older sister, Stephany Cruz Flores. Stephany graduated from a Richland Two High School in June and says she was constantly berated for her clothes. “I went to school and after school detention, suspension, and had to do community service a few times just for the way I dressed,” she explained. The girls are looking forward to the newly updated dress code policies and hope that the clothes will cause them less stress in the future. RELATED: What Parents Need to Know When Kids Return to School in South Carolina In a 4-3 pass vote, the district approved any new language for their JICA Policy and dress code. Council chairman James Manning says the dress code used the previous school year singled out certain groups of children. “In the 2021-22 school year, there were 423 black or African American children who had a dress code, and 36 were white,” Manning explained. Under the new dress codestudents will now be allowed to wear any type of top as long as the front, back and underarm sides are covered. Clothing may not show offensive words or images, may not be transparent, conceal the student’s identity, or show the student’s belly. RELATED: How to keep kids’ privacy in check as they return to school Clothing also cannot show the bottom, chest or private areas, or reveal visible underwear. If a student violates the dress code, they will be quietly removed from class to change or cover up the clothing in question. Multiple violations of the dress code would be tantamount to violating the Code of conductor failure to follow rules that may cause students to enter and leave school, suspension, removal from class, or other approved consequences.

