Homegrown clothing brand Snitch bets on growth in men’s fast fashion industry and eye FY23 revenue of Rs 90 crore, Retail News, ET Retail





New Delhi: Local clothing brand Snitch is betting on India’s rising men’s fast fashion industry and is aiming to record revenue of Rs 90 crore in FY 2023, Siddharth R Dungarwal shared, founder of the company. Founded in 2019, Snitch started out as a B2B portal making everyday menswear for retailers. The brand recorded revenue of Rs 17 crore in its first year of operation, Dungarwal shared. However, when COVID hit, the company restructured its business model and relaunched as a D2C brand with only 30-35 products on its website. Speaking about the growing fast fashion trend in India, Dungarwal said: Thanks to Tinder and Instagram, everyone wants to look good. It’s all digital, and GenZ mostly wants to be appreciated for what it wears. Dungarwal believes the brand’s biggest differentiator is its wide range of products. We keep adding categories because we realized that men are very clingy. We believe in fashion and release at least four to five styles a day, he said. The company recently made a foray into the plus size category and launched Snitch Plus. It plans to further expand into the plus size segment with multiple product offerings such as chinos, t-shirts, etc., Dungarwal shared. Currently, Snitch sells men’s clothing in categories such as casual wear, formal wear, loungewear, and loungewear. The brand primarily sells through its own website and app and has recently launched in online marketplaces. Additionally, the retailer plans to go offline and open 6-8 digital experience stores over the next 6 months, Dungarwal shared. Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi NCR and Maharashtra are the company’s target sites. He further explained that the stores will be small in size and highly technological, with the brand’s top sellers. He added that while the majority of the traffic would be online, customers will have the option of picking up or having the products delivered to their doorstep. In terms of revenue, the retailer closed the previous financial year at Rs 44 crore and is eyeing a net income of Rs 80-90 crore in the financial year 2023. Dungarwal said that over the next two years the company hopes to generate 60% of its sales through its own website, 20% through offline and the rest through online marketplaces. While Snitch is currently a start-up company, it plans to raise funds soon, Dungarwal shared.

