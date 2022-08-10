Fashion
21 Budget-Friendly Fall Basics to Buy at Sam’s Club Now
With September fast approaching and inflation on our minds, we’re all looking for ways to save on fall essentials, from gear like backpacks and lunch boxes to clothing and footwear. transition. While you might first think of Sam’s Club as a place to save on bulk groceries, the Warehouse Club is also an under-the-radar destination for deals on everything you need to get back into your routine.
In addition to typical Sam’s Club low prices on popular brands such as Levi’s, Steve Madden and Gap, the retailer runs a August savings event for members. During the sale, which ends August 10, you can get discounts on many back-to-school essentials for kids and adults, including jeans, sneakers, headphones and backpacks. (Not a Sam’s Club member? You can join here.)
Below, we’ve rounded up 21 budget-friendly fall finds worth picking up at Sam’s Club right now.
Back-to-school clothing and essentials for kids
Levi’s Boys’ Twill Jogger
Designed for a sleek slim fit and featuring belt loops with an elastic waistband, these joggers offer an elevated look while being comfortable and breathable. Plus, they cost less than $10.
Member’s Mark Girls’ Active Set
Send your child to school in style. Available in three different varieties of fun patterns and colors, this active set includes a stylish sweatshirt and leggings, perfect for the classroom and the playground.
Levi’s 511 Slim Flex Stretch Jeans for Boys
Yes, you can score a pair of Levi’s jeans for less than $10! This tried-and-true pair is made from stretch denim and comes in “big kids” sizes 8-20.
Member’s Mark Set of 2 backpacks with matching lunch bag
Kids won’t mind this backpack and matching insulated lunch box, all under $20. Both pieces have compartments to help kids stay organized, and they come in four fun prints: butterfly, camo, daisy and dinosaur.
Girls’ Free Country Plush Jacket
Looking for a girls transitional jacket to get you ready for fall? Priced under $15 and available in sizes 2T-14/16, this versatile piece is trendy and affordable.
Levi’s Graphic T-Shirt for Boys (Set of 2)
Pick up this set of two basic Levi’s t-shirts for under $10 at Sam’s Club’s August savings event. Boys can pair them with jeans, joggers or shorts for a simple yet stylish look.
Set of 13 Ello Kids Lunch Boxes
This 13-piece food storage set will have your little one ready for lunchtime all year round. Complete with a set of collapsible silicone straws, a water bottle, storage packs, and two slimline lunch boxes, the discounted set is a steal under $20.
Altec Lansing 2-in-1 Bluetooth Headphones for Kids
Featuring Bluetooth connectivity and volume-limited sound, your child will be ready to head into fall with these fashionable and modern headphones. They also come with a wired connection, just in case the four-hour battery life isn’t enough!
Under Armor UA Hustle 5.0 Backpack
A new school year means a new backpack, and this one from Under Armor is affordable and versatile. Perfect for high school and college students, it has tons of pockets to store miscellaneous items, a laptop sleeve, and is water repellent. With over 300 five-star reviews and a slew of colors to choose from, what’s not to love?
Bentgo Kids Lunch Boxes (Set of 2)
Lunch boxes are a back-to-school essential, and this popular set from Bentgo includes two “durable and leak-proof” boxes with a total of eight storage compartments to hit all areas of the nutritional pyramid. During the August savings event, you can save $10 and get the whole set for less than $20.
Skechers Boys Mega Craft Sneaker
Children’s sneakers should be both fun and safe. Featuring a cute design, cushioned soles and an adjustable strap, they’ll quickly become your child’s go-to pair.
Women’s Fall Clothing & Essentials
Women’s Gap Slub Tee
A basic tee is a capsule wardrobe necessity, and this one from Gap will go with anything in your closet. An ideal piece to dress up from top to bottom, wear it with heels or trainers and your favorite jeans.
Steve Madden Women’s Chain Mule
If you needed a sign to invest in a new pair of casual shoes for school or the office this fall, this is it! These under $40 mules are adorable and can elevate any outfit. Pair them with your favorite dress or your favorite jeans.
Social Standard by Sanctuary Women’s Classic Denim Jacket
Everyone needs a denim jacket, especially for fall. This one comes in white and two shades of blue and given its versatility, it’s sure to be worth the $20 price tag pretty quickly.
Joie Limited Edition Women’s Button Up Sleeveless Mini Dress
Featuring an A-line silhouette and a fun tiered design, this dress is great to pair with sneakers or heels for an airy yet professional look. Wear it on its own when it’s still warm, then throw on a denim jacket to transition into the cooler months.
Conair 12 Roller Compact Instant Heat Setter
We love a good hair hack, and bouncy curls are just a step away with these hot rollers. Heat them up in just 85 seconds, then put them in your hair in the morning for a few minutes and start your busy day. The best part? The set costs less than $25 and comes with different barrel sizes.
Fall Clothing & Essentials for Men
Levi’s Men’s 505 Straight Leg Jeans
Functional and affordable, these Levi’s go with everything and are made with stretch for all-day comfort. Plus, they’ve racked up over 1,000 five-star reviews.
Member’s Mark Men’s Stretch Pique Polo Shirt (2-Pack)
Available in 10 color combinations and sizes S-3XL, this polo pack is ideal for the office, the golf course and other fall outings.
Steve Madden Mister Mens Lace Up Trainers
Bring some street style to your fall looks with these versatile trainers and get the leather look without the sky-high price tag. Available in white and brown, these trainers will help elevate any outfit.
Member’s Mark Benton Performance Men’s Shirt
A new button-up shirt is always practical, whether it’s for work or for casual wear. Made of 95% nylon and 5% spandex, this shirt is designed to keep you cool while you wear it, which is ideal for transitional times.
Men’s WP Weatherproof Oaklum Trail Utility Pants
Designed for comfort and mobility, these pants will be your best friend for fall hikes and yard work. They are available in four colors and cost less than $18.
