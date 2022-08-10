Charity Shop Dress Wins Sophie 3k Best Dressed Award





Sophie Flanagan in the middle, the first prize winner of n the 3,000 in the Sustainable Style Ladies competition at Kilbeggan Races, pictured with Emma Johnston of Clara and Therese Grennan of Tubber. Photo: Photograph by Frank McGrath.

A dress bought from a charity shop in Mallorca for £10 won a Ballycumber woman the top prize of £3,000 in the Sustainable Style Ladies competition at Kilbeggan Races. Sophie Flanagan, who is a family support and community development worker at the nearby Clara Family Resource Centre, was deemed best dressed by lifestyle influencer Eileen Loughlin for an outfit she estimated cost under £80 in total. I was absolutely thrilled. I didn’t expect to win it all, we just went out for the day, having fun and getting dressed, said a delighted Sophie, who is a big believer in thrifty fashion, on Tuesday. The outfit was put together from everywhere, Sophie joked, she borrowed the headpiece from her friend Therese, the eye-catching green dress was spotted in a charity shop in Mallorca while on vacation with her mother, and the shoes are Penneys. Her accessories came from Linda O’Brien in Tullamore. So everything was very cheap. Not everyone believed it, commented Sophie, who plans to save her earnings to buy a house. I’ll need a lot more than that but it will at least help. Every little bit counts, she laughs. It’s great to win something, I never win anything so it’s so nice to have a little boost, said Sophie, who only entered the best dressed competition for the first time. at the last minute at the previous race meeting by making the top ten, and this time decided to make a little effort. Sophie Flanagan, who is pictured far left, among the finalists in the Sustainable Style Ladies competition at the Kilbeggan races last weekend with judge Eileen Loughlin aka ‘Everything Eileen’

The Offaly native, who is a huge racing fan, felt she could now compete in more style competitions in the future given her recent success, adding that she loves to dress up and go out with girls. Sustainable style is the future, she believes, however, and you don’t have to spend a fortune to look good, while many outfits can be worn again at different events with a hat, a headdress or different accessories. There is no need to spend hundreds of dollars on dresses, hats and shoes. The whole time you wear them, it’s not worth it. I don’t believe in spending a lot of money, I get everything for half nothing, people think I spend a fortune on my clothes but that’s not the case, pointed out Sophie. Wear the dress again, the last time I was in the top ten it was a dress I wore to a wedding five years ago and I haven’t worn it since and was wondering if I should get rid of it or not and then the girls said at the last minute that we will go to the races. She thanked sponsors Midland Veterinary, Tullamore and lifestyle influencer and Instagrammer Eileen Loughlin aka “Everything Eileen” who chose her as the top winner from a very stylish group. Sophie Flanagan from Ballycumber.



