Fashion
Lili Reinhart shows off her curves in a brown and yellow dress as she arrives for The Tonight Show
Lili Reinhart shows off her curves in an edgy brown and yellow dress as she arrives for her Tonight Show appearance in New York
She appeared in the highly publicized season six finale of Riverdale late last month.
And Lili Reinhart indulged in some post-final publicity on Tuesday when she was seen heading to a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York.
The 25-year-old actress opted for a striking high fashion look with a striking brown and yellow Tory Burch dress as she headed to the studio.
All eyes on her: Lili Reinhart, 25, looked effortlessly chic on Tuesday when she was spotted on her way to a taping of The Tonight Show in New York
Lili’s dark outfit was slightly sheer and featured a zipper from her bust to her collar.
The tight dress was brightened up by a large, irregularly shaped neon yellow patch on her chest and arm.
The dress had long sleeves with thumbholes, and she accessorized with a black leather belt that fanned out across her stomach.
The 5ft 6in beauty elevated her stature with a pair of pointed black boots, and she styled her blonde hair with a middle part and a low bun, while letting loose strands fall to the sides to frame her face impeccably made up.
Colorful: Her skin-tight brown dress had an irregularly shaped yellow patch on her chest and arm
On point: The 5ft 6in beauty elevated her stature with a pair of pointy black boots, and she styled her blonde hair with a middle part and a low bun
Lili showed her winning smile as she chatted with fans on her way inside.
She also shared her TV look with her 28.8 million followers on her Instagram Stories.
The Chemical Hearts actress sat on a cupboard while staring at the camera as a window to her left shone light on her.
Along with crediting Tory Burch, she revealed she wore Luisa Alexander jewelry.
She later shared a photo of herself cracking up on Jimmy Fallon as they “discussed Mountain Dew-inspired merchandise.”
Stunner: She also shared her TV look with her 28.8 million followers on her Instagram stories. The Chemical Hearts actress sat on a cupboard while staring at the camera as a window to her left shone light on her
Accessorized: In addition to crediting Tory Burch, she revealed that she wore Luisa Alexander jewelry
Laugh: She later shared a photo of herself cracking up on Jimmy Fallon as they ‘discussed Mountain Dew-inspired merchandise’
The Cleveland-born actress who started appearing on Riverdale when it premiered in 2017 has one more season on the dark teen drama.
The series is based on the popular Archie comics, but takes a much darker and more sexualized approach to the characters, with a lot of influence from David Lynch’s Twin Peaks series.
She plays the role of Betty Cooper, one of Archie’s undying love interests.
Lili’s Tonight Show appearance also served as a promotional opportunity for her upcoming Netflix film Look Both Ways.
The film, which bears a strong resemblance to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Sliding Doors, stars Lili as a woman whose life splits into two alternate futures, one in which she becomes pregnant and stays in her hometown to raise her family. , while her other possible future shows her moving to Los Angeles to pursue her dream career.
Coming soon: The Season 6 finale of Riverdale aired late last month, and Lili will next star in the Netflix film Look Both Ways; still from Riverdale
