How Premier League managers fared in the fashion stakes: Designer suits and comfy casuals

The Premier League is back, as are swathes of white-soled, black leather-topped trainers striding through technical areas across the country.

After managers suited up for the opening day of the season by donning their favorite shoes, casual viewers of late-night flagship shows were woken on their couches by an alarming sight and it’s not Erling Haaland who got off to a good start with two goals on his league debut.

Instead, it was the latest fashion statement from Bournemouth manager Scott Parker as he oversaw a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.in an eye-catching light gray suit jacket with four white stripes on the sleeve coupled with an interesting kite tie.

Usually one for a well-put together look, it was one of Parker’s most controversial efforts since his cardigan days at Fulham, especially with his Thom Browne-designed blazer selling for 1,650.



Bournemouth manager Parkers caught the eye with his luxury blazer (Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

It may have been a cry for help after Parker warned his side were ‘missing a lot of areas’ ahead of their return to the Premier League earlier in the week, but their impressive opening day result would suggest otherwise . Whatever the reasoning, we hope he kept the receipt.

But what about the looks sported by the other 19 Premier League managers? Let’s review the winners and losers of opening day fashion…

The costume team

Good classic fashion is no guarantee of success if last weekend’s results are any measure for the cool group of Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers, Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard, Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl and Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira .

Leicester were the best of this unfortunate group with a draw at home to Brentford as Rodgers sported a classic dark blue suit with matching tie.



Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers kept it simple in a dark blue suit with a Burberry belt providing a touch of style (Photo: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

A little unoriginal, perhaps, but harmless and less serious than Gerrard’s costume which included a burgundy and blue tie.

The club-coloured tie and suit duo could now be the managerial equivalent of your club’s loyal stalwart wearing his shirt tucked into shorts with his socks pulled up to just below the knee (but neither higher nor lower) over pads. -reasonably sized shins. Even Sir Alex Ferguson, once again casting an eye and the longest of shadows over a new manager at Old Trafford this weekend, cast that look. Someone is alerting the LMA that this classic might be dying out.



Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard: a proud bearer of the club’s colors (Photo: Robin Jones AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

If the club colors are the old guard, then Vieira, with an all-navy, tie-free affair, and Hasehuttl’s fashionable waistcoat seem to be the future. The Southampton manager may well have the Premier League’s best-dressed award finished early, in fact. If only his team looked half as good as him. Sigh.

The occasional contingent

A new era has arrived and there is nothing we can do to stop the casuals from invading the footballing heritage of managers falling into the ‘suit’ or ‘tracksuit’ categories. This gang of sportsmen wearing t-shirts and polo shirts is here to stay if their four collective wins and one draw mean anything to us.

The first are the hybrid duo of Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag, both at Old Trafford at the weekend. The Brighton manager wore a casual polo shirt under a blazer while Ten Hag wore a t-shirt with tasteful detailing in red and black. A fine effort both worthy of their current position as managers who are making waves in English football (or trying to, in the case of Ten Hag) and much cooler than the efforts of Frank Lampard and Steve Cooper who, in an unbuttoned gray polo shirt and zip-up sweater respectively, gave off some serious “dad trying to make an effort” vibes.



Everton manager Frank Lampard has entered dadcore territory (Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

At the other end of the spectrum were Marco Silva, Mikel Arteta and Antonio Conte in gear quite similar to Lampard and Cooper, but much, much more dashing. Maybe it’s the European style of Conte’s fitted blue polo shirt or the fact that Arteta’s long-sleeved black number paired with his immaculate hair and thoughtful, chin-tightening gaze makes him less world-weary than the two men from Romford and Pontypridd.

Even in mild weather, Silva’s plain black t-shirt was the most relaxed of the lot, but he is perhaps safer at his fourth English club that he avoids branded equipment for fear of choosing an old Hull City jacket without realizing that he has to lead a team at Craven Cottage.



Marco Silva: back in black (Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

Two men unmistakably on their clubs’ brand complete the set in Leeds’ Jesse Marsch and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who both fell into the “are they managers or could they be away? ” Category. Marsch’s knitted gray sweater was Stone Island, while Guardiola wears the Italian brand’s clothes regularly, much like most men in any away crowd.

PEP Yeah that was a great performance. What we didn’t do against Liverpool in terms of competitiveness, we did today. #ManCity pic.twitter.com/6TwzWCht9A — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 7, 2022

The Tracksuit Squad

Ah, back to ‘good football men’. Nothing screams head coaching like a full club tracksuit these days and let’s face it, you can’t go wrong with a head-to-toe effort worth $349.99 if you bought it all. at the club shop.

The elite candidates for that, of course, are Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, with Wolves boss Bruno Lage highly praised but still possessing just too much hair to require a club brand cap to finish the look.

Speaking of hats, let’s take one off the occasional king David Moyes who, at 59, is now the Premier League’s oldest manager and showed it off in his ill-fitting West Ham training top that looked like it had been fished out of the ironing pile, then discarded with minimal thought. He is a man who has no time or interest for anything other than a practical solution to his game day needs and good for him.



West Ham manager David Moyes keeps it casual in club merchandise (Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

Rounding out that group were Brentford’s Thomas Frank, who looked suave in a well-cut blue Brentford polo shirt, and Eddie Howe the three buttons of his Newcastle polo shirt as he stood idly on the touchline at St. James’ Park. Some seven years after his first Premier League appearance as Bournemouth manager, the fact that Howe’s matchday look is still channeling the main vibes of the ‘physical education teacher every girl had a crush on’ is impressive.

Ian Wright Weekend Fashion Winner

He may not be a manager, but whether it was an intentional act or a sublime act of coincidence, Ian Wright went on an effortless run to respond to Alan Sugar’s Twitter nonsense this summer wearing a glorious hot pink long sleeve top for her appearance on Match of the Day on Saturday.

Last month, he answered Sugar’s question about the balance between male and female pundits working on coverage of the European Women’s Championship with a sizzling video.

This time the 113–The former Premier League striker’s shirt has been in the news after the former Tottenham owner took to Twitter to question whether Wright would have worn Arsenal’s pink shirt.

Wrighty is a national treasure.

(Top photos: Getty Images; design: Sam Richardson)