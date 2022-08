Issey Miyake, the Japanese fashion designer and founder of the eponymous fashion brand, has died aged 84. According to the Kyodo news agency, the late designer was battling a form of liver cancer and died on August 5. Hiroshima-born Miyake leaves behind a legacy that most fashion designers can only dream of. He studied graphic design at Tama Art University in Tokyo, before settling in Paris in 1965 to study at the school of the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne. In Paris, he began working with Guy Laroche, Hubert de Givenchy and Geoffrey Beene, before launching his own label in 1973. Miyake built a globally recognized fashion label, which was given the green light by Apple mastermind Steve Jobs, who preferred his signature turtleneck sweaters. ; Robin Williamswho wore one of the brand’s bomber jackets at the Flubber first in 1997; Grace Jones; and more recently, contemporary figures like actor Steven Yeun and F1 star Lewis Hamilton. Miyake was best known for experimenting with traditional and modern handcrafting techniques throughout his career. He was the first designer to apply pleats after fabric was cut and sewn, going against the traditional method of pleating first, and made a name for himself from offsetting to create garments from a piece of fabric, with a single thread. In the late 1980s he explored a new way of micropleating by wrapping fabrics between layers of paper and heat pressing them, which worked so well that it spun off into a whole new line called Pleats Please line. He oversaw several lines, ranging from Issey Miyake for men and women to those dedicated to bags, watches and fragrances, before retiring in 1997. Issey Miyake was a pioneer on two fronts, said menswear critic Alexander Fury at FinancialTimes and director of fashion items at another magazine. First as one of the first waves of Japanese designers to bring new perspectives and philosophies on fashion to Paris; and second as a pioneer in textiles with ideas like Pleats Please and APOCideas that actually exist outside of fashion, transforming not only what people wear but how they interact with their clothes. The real importance of Miyake lies in the fact that he is not interested in fashion as such, but in a philosophy of clothing, clothing systems and above all the freedom of the body.

