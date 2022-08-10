Undressing student dress codesAn analysis of freedom of expression





It’s a safe bet that we’ve all, at some point in our lives, put on a piece of clothing or an accessory that made us feel immensely proud, quirky, nostalgic, official, confident, etc. Even before we chose our own clothes to wear, our parents robbed us with clothes that reflected something like a vacation, beachwear, party, or birthday milestones. Throughout history, and even today, what people wear and how they wear it reflects their economic place in society, a vision, a perspective. From a public school perspective, dress codes are intended to ensure that items worn to school do not interfere with a student’s health, safety, or well-being. But like Tinker v. Monks, 393 S.Ct. at 503 (1969) taught us that students do not surrender their constitutional rights to free speech or expression at the school gate. In Tinker, the United States Supreme Court ruled that students could wear armbands to protest the Vietnam War because their expression did not significantly disrupt the school environment. Because clothing is an expression of self and because students do not lose their rights of expression at the school gate, public schools need to review their dress codes to be aware of those rights of expression and the responsibility for inconsistent and discriminatory application. Student challenges to dress code enforcement increasingly focus on how alleged distractions caused by prohibited clothing conflict with student expression and have no basis for ensuring safety and student and school well-being. Additionally, many practical aspects of student dress codes are outdated. Take, for example, the restrictions against wearing hats in school. Presumably, there are two reasons for restricting the wearing of a hat in the school building, the first being that wearing a hat indoors was, at one time, rude and disrespectful. But the next time you go to the supermarket or the cinema or even the high school musical, write down the number of people in the general public who wear a hat inside a building yes, even inside this school building to watch high school musical. Another purported reason for restricting the wearing of hats is for security purposes: whether to stifle any gang affiliation in the school building or to ensure that a student’s face is fully visible. Likewise, durags, most commonly worn by African-American college students intended to maintain their hair, are generally prohibited either as gang-affiliated attire or as an item that covers a student’s head. A general affiliation between durags and gangs is not only antiquated, but inherently discriminatory. Also, if a group of gang-affiliated students want to communicate through style and expression, banning one item of clothing only encourages another item of clothing. Concretely, compared to an accessory such as a headband, how does a durag really differ in its function?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.law.com/thelegalintelligencer/2022/08/09/disrobing-student-dress-codes-a-freedom-of-expression-analysis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos