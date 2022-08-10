5 menswear trends that will be everywhere this fall

Let me set the scene: you’re at Zara, you need to find a killer outfit and you have little time to shop. You enter with hope, but then things take an unfortunate turn. The lighting in the locker room is bad, your options get progressively worse the more you try them on and let’s be honest, you’re sweating anyway. This is a very common buying scenario for me and I would often walk away feeling defeated until I discovered the ultimate styling trick. Inspiration is usually just an escalator ride to the men’s section, where trends look fresh and blazers are perfectly oversized. With my newfound love for menswear shopping in mind, I took the liberty of rounding up the Men’s fashion trends 2022 that practically somebody can wear.

It’s 2022, so the idea of ​​gendering the ups and downs is definitely behind us. Fashion trends in general can be worn by who likes what. Women’s trends tend to focus on specific pieces like opera gloves, feather trim or corsets, and the specificity behind these trends gives them clear parameters if you want to replicate the mood, but often leaves little room for personal style preferences.

On the other hand, menswear trends usually follow larger themes and are therefore widely accessible with room for personal interpretation. For example, there is then plenty of ways to incorporate the stylish ties that Prada showcased on the Spring/Summer 2023 runway. The same can be said of the busy plaid patterns favored by Prada, or head-to-toe denim at Amiri and Fendi .

These male trends are going to be everywhere this fall and are sure to renew your wardrobe for the rest of the season. Read on for the top five looks you’ll want to plan all of your future outfits for.

Fendi, Amiri; iMaxTree.

Men’s and women’s fashion trends often coincide, which is why I’m not surprised to see an influx of all-denim outfits dominating men’s style right now. Designers like Fendi, Amiri and Bianca Sanders sent Canadian tuxedo after Canadian tuxedo onto the Spring/Summer 2023 catwalks last month and the look goes beyond your simple pair of jeans and denim jacket.

Denim bobs, frayed hems, oversized shirts and baggy jeans are all clear winners in the denim game. If wearing an all-denim look seems intimidating (although I promise you’ll look great), start by incorporating a non-traditional piece of denim into your overall look and layering it on as the temperatures drop.

John Elliot, Celine; iMaxTree.

Now, ties have never necessarily gone out of style, but it’s certainly been a minute since they’ve been an intentional style choice. For the past five years or so, the cool look at weddings and formal events has been to wear a suit without a tie (much to my parents’ chagrin). But like all classic pieces, the tie has managed to buckle up and make a comeback.

Adding a tie to your look doesn’t have to be reserved for the office and special events. Designers like Dries Van Norten and John Elliot have proven that a tie will tie together more casual attire like jeans and a leather jacket so you can participate in the trend, even if you’re still working from home.

Amiri, Celine; iMaxTree.

Here’s the deal, if you’re able to participate in #freethenipple without (jealous) repercussions, you absolutely must participate in this fun transparent trend. Sheer tank tops and tops are about to be a see-through thing and are a perfect way to upgrade your wardrobe.

A sheer top doesn’t have to be worn alone. Layer it over a patterned or plain tank top or under an oversized jacket. However you choose to wear it, the sheer material will add depth and texture to your look and we could all use a little more.

studies, Bianca Saunders; iMaxTree.

Long live the patterned set: the easiest way to look interesting. A patterned suit or lounge set makes a fashion statement with minimal effort (a win, a win!). Even if you opt for a wild pattern, the monochromatic effect of the whole set will be elegant and put together. Designers like Bianca Saunders and tudes launched playful patterned ensembles during menswear week that you’ll want to copy immediately. Of course, you can always break up the patterns by wearing the top and bottom individually with basic pieces like jeans or a knit sweater.

Prada, Junya Watanabe; iMaxTree.

Ditch the plaid skirt because this fall, opt for plaid shirts, trench coats and sweaters according to Prada and Junya Watanabe. Plaid is still a popular fall pattern, but the look is usually reserved for a scarf or the lining of a neutral trench coat.

