Issey Miyake, legendary Japanese fashion designer, dead at 84





Issey Miyakethe famous fashion designer who founded one of Japan’s most prestigious fashion houses and was renowned for his boldly sculpted pleated pieces and vintage Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ black turtlenecks, died. He was 84 years old. According Miyake Design OfficeMiyake’s cause of death was liver cancer. Miyake, who became famous in the 1970s among a generation of designers and artists who achieved international acclaim for defining a Japanese vision distinct from the West, defined an era in modern Japanese history. Polyester which is typically tacky has been made elegant by Miyake’s origami-style folds. He also wove clothes using computer technology. Her casual outfit was created for celebrate all human bodies, regardless of race, physique, age or size. Choosing not to identify with what he perceived as frivolous, trendy and ostentatious consumption, Miyake even hated the term “fashion designer.“ Miyake repeatedly returned to his basic idea of ​​starting with a single piece of fabric, whether draped, folded, cut or wrapped. The inspiration and legacy of Issey Miyake He has drawn inspiration over the years from a range of societies, cultures and everyday objects, including plastic, rattan, “washi” paper, jute, horsehair, foil, yarn, batik, indigo dyes and wiring. He sometimes mentioned Janis Joplin and jimi hendrixwhere he worked with Japanese painter Tadanori Yokoo to create psychedelic paintings of monkeys and foliage. Additionally, he worked with Frankfurt Ballet, choreographer Maurice Bejart, furniture and interior designer Shiro Kuramata,potterkill Rieand photographer Irving Penn. In 1992, Lithuaniawho had just gained independence from the Soviet Union, asked Miyake to create the Olympic uniform. The life of Issey Miyake Miyake, was born in Hiroshima in 1938, he became famous as soon as he walked on the catwalks in Europe. Her maroon top, which featured a raw silk knit and Japanese sashiko stitching, was featured on the cover of Elle magazine September 1973 issue. In terms of gender roles, Miyake was also a pioneer. He used the 80-year-old feminist Rocket Ichikawa as a model in the 1970s, sending the message that clothes should be comfortable and bring out the true beauty of those who wear them. Although he seems to reach for the spiritual with his clothes, which go beyond the ordinary.

