Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84





Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake died in Tokyo on August 5. He was 84 years old. The designer’s death was announced Tuesday by the Miyake Design Studio, which noted the cause was liver cancer.

Miyake has made an impact not only in the fashion industry, but also in beauty and even technology. He was at the forefront of pleated clothing, taking inspiration from Delphos silk dresses designed by Henriette Negrin and her husband Mariano Fortuny in the early 1900s, according to CNN. He began creating these pleated garments in the late 1980s, bringing cutting-edge design into modern fashion.

In the early 1990s, Miyake entered the world of perfumes by launching its first offering called L’Eau d’Issey, a perfume that quickly became cult. He was also known for the brand’s signature geometric Bao Bao bag, a best-selling style known for its futuristic shape.

Miyake even made a mark on Apple by providing company co-founder Steve Jobs with his signature black turtleneck. Jobs, who was rarely seen without a black turtleneck, turned to Miyake’s staple design in the 1980s. The late tech giant reportedly wore Miyake turtlenecks almost exclusively.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty







Miyake was born in Hiroshima, Japan in 1938, just a few years before the atomic bomb hit the city. He then studied graphic design at the Tama Art University in Tokyo, then at the school of the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne in Paris. As he entered the fashion world, he studied with the best in the industry, including Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy.

Although he traveled the world to study and learn, he ended up in Tokyo, where he opened his own design studio. It was then that he began to play with silhouettes, creating the modern pleat. He wanted to take something that was once considered uniquely avant-garde and make it more accessible and permanent. He combined his inspiration from the early 1900s with his Japanese origins to create the pleats that are still a fashion staple today.

Miyake released his Pleats Please collection in 1993, one of his best-known pleating collections that solidified the technique’s place in the clothing world.





As Miyake’s brand grew, he moved away from strict fashion design and branched out into designing and creating other things as well, including launching his fragrances and devoting time to durable materials.

According to Associated press, Miyake has also collaborated with furniture and interior designer Shiro Kuramata, photographer Irving Penn, choreographer and director Maurice Bejart, potter Lucie Rie, and Ballet Frankfurt. The designer was even asked to create Lithuania’s Olympic uniforms in 1992.

But even though Miyake has made an impact on the fashion world, he made it clear years ago that he doesn’t want to be called a fashion designer.

“Anything ‘trendy’ goes out of fashion too quickly. I don’t do fashion. I do clothes,” Miyake told the magazine. Parisvoice in 1998.

ARNAL/GARCIA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty







And despite his incredible talent for intricate designs, he always believed in accessible fashion, often championing the basic everyday t-shirt and jeans, hence the black turtleneck that became Jobs’ go-to ( and later adopted by Elizabeth Holmes, although hers were not necessarily made by Miyake).

The designer leaves a fashion legacy that juxtaposes art with technology, from sharp lines to flowing fabrics, as well as many ventures beyond clothing.

His office confirmed to the AP that a private burial has already taken place for Miyake and that no other ceremony will take place.

