Fashion
Famous Japanese designer Issey Miyake has died
Prominent Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died. According to the Kyodo news agency, he died on August 5 of liver cancer. He was famous for his signature wrinkle-free pleats and the iconic black turtleneck he created for Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
Remembering Issey Miyake: The designer who made the avant-garde wearable
Miyake has shaken up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs, saying he was determined to create clothes that “bring beauty and joy” after witnessing the horrors of Hiroshima.
Alongside Rei Kawakubo and Yohji Yamamoto, Miyake was part of a wave of young Japanese designers who established themselves in the French capital from the mid-1970s, like the big names in fashion Kenzo Takada and Hanae. Mori.
Throughout his global career that spanned more than half a century, he pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing, bypassing the grandiosity of high fashion in favor of what he simply called ” to do things”.
One of its biggest hits was the “Pleats Please” line, which featured permanently pleated items that didn’t crease, refreshing an old-school concept to exude fluidity and comfort.
The much-copied futuristic triangles of Miyake’s geometric “Bao Bao” bag have complemented countless chic outfits, and he’s made more than 100 black turtlenecks for Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Miyake also wowed runway audiences with his “A-POC (A Piece Of Cloth)” concept, using computer programming to cut entire garments without seams.
“When I get tired of knowing where I’m going, or when I stumble, I come back to the theme of ‘A Piece of Cloth,'” Miyake said in 2006 after winning the prestigious Kyoto Prize. In Greece or Africa, every culture started (making clothes) from a single piece of cloth or skin,” he explained.
Hiroshima Survivor
Born in Hiroshima in 1938, Miyake was only seven years old when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city in August 1945, wiping out everything he knew.
He survived the explosion, which killed an estimated 140,000 people on impact and led to the end of World War II after the bombing of Nagasaki three days later. Although the bombardment left him limping throughout his life he rarely spoke about his trauma, once breaking his silence in a 2009 New York Times article calling for nuclear disarmament.
“When I close my eyes, I still see things no one should ever experience: a bright red light, the black cloud shortly after, people running in all directions desperately trying to escape,” he said. he writes. ” I remember everything. Within three years, my mother died from radiation exposure.
In the article, he urged Barack Obama to visit Hiroshima, a wish fulfilled in 2016 when the then US president made a historic trip to the city.
“I never chose to share my memories or thoughts of that day. I tried, but failed, to put them behind me, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy,” Miyake wrote.
“Open to all”
A graduate of Tama Art University in Tokyo, Miyake moved to Paris in 1965, where he studied at the elite Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne. by the great student uprising of May 1968.
Seeing the protests engulf the French capital made him realize that “the world was moving beyond the needs of high fashion for the few and towards simple, more universal items such as jeans and t-shirts,” Miyake said. at CNN in 2016.
He founded the Miyake Design Studio in Tokyo in 1970 and soon after opened his first store in Paris.
In the 1980s, his career was in full swing as he experimented with materials ranging from plastic to metallic wire and even handmade Japanese paper.
Teamwork was key for Miyake, who preferred the anonymity of his research and development lab filled with textile scientists and engineers to the bright lights of the catwalk.
“You always see things in a different way when you allow others to be part of a creative process,” he told The New York Times.
He retired from designing his Paris collections at the turn of the century and has since given a string of talented young designers their big break.
But he continued to oversee the brand, and his obsession with technology endured – with everything from fabrics to stitching explained in detail in each show’s notes.
Miyake is perhaps particularly revered in France, whose former culture minister Jack Lang came to Tokyo in 2016 to award him the Legion of Honor in a major retrospective.
Lang, who still wears Miyake pieces he purchased many years ago, described the designer in October 2021 as a “man of deep humanity, open to anything”.
“Issey Miyake is a researcher, a discoverer, a true inventor who designed and used new materials and textures that the world had never seen,” he said. AFP.
This story was published via AFP Relaxnews
