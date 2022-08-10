Fashion
Do you love the hot pink fashion trend? Here are 10 stylish pieces to add to your wardrobe in the eye-catching hue
Hot pink quickly became the unofficial color of the year.
Color has made its way to the forefront of the fashion world during the 2022 F/W season when Valentinos Pink PP Collection debuted, featuring exclusively the vibrant hue. Since then, hot pink has popped up everywhere, from the front rows to fashion shows to award red carpets, as well as on all the stars of Zendaya to Florence Pugh to Anne Hathaway.
In addition, Gerta Gerwigs coming soon Barbie film inspired the viral social media’s Barbiecore movement, further amplifying the trend and signature color of the iconic dolls. The #barbiecore hashtag now has over 18 million views on ICT Tac.
Everyone could use a bright spot in their wardrobe, whether you’ve been a long-time fan of pink or are just recently ready to try the joy-inducing color. Plus, the hue is universally flattering and will work in any season. Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling to shop 10 stylish hot pink pieces worth buying.
1. Gap vintage t-shirt 100% organic cotton$19.95
A classic t-shirt is a great starting point if you’re not ready to dive headfirst into a sea of bright pink. Pair this tee with your denim shorts now and wear it under your favorite cardigan this fall.
2. Rebecca Minkoff Mini Julian Shoulder Bag$139 (original $198)
$139
$198 At Rebecca Minkoff’s
Add a touch of pop to any look with this small crossbody backpack. This 100% leather design is ideal for carrying your essentials and definitely sparks joy.
3. FILORO Stella Women’s Textured Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater$225
Snuggle up in autumn and winter with this delicious cashmere sweater. This the oversized sweater is a best seller for the brand and features a ribbed chevron pattern. do not forget to grab the matching cashmere joggers!
4. The good American always fits a room$89
If you’re not ready to let summer pass, add this punchy swimsuit to your swimwear collection. Available in XXS-5XL, this fabric stretches up or down one size while keeping its shape.
5. Bibi Lou Aoi pumps$180
These satin heels are a must. Carry the 1.5 inch stunners to this next weddingor pair them with your neutral office attire for a touch of glamour.
6. Named 365 Zipped Hoodie$150
As the name suggests, you can wear this 100% cotton hoodie all year. Do you really like this color? Pangaia offers everything from from shorts to slippers in this bright pink hue.
seven. SEA Outerknown wetsuit$168
A jumpsuit is a perfect transitional piece to wear when the season starts to change. SustainabilityIyou didthis style of many pockets allows you to leave your purse at residence.
8. UGG Classic Ultra Mini, $140
Constantly exhausted last winter, the UGG Classic Ultra Mini will most likely be on everyone’s wish list again this year. These little slippers, lined with sheepskin, will keep you warm all winter long.
9. Superdown Catalina Ruffle Tube Mini Dress$72
Ideal for a romantic date or any event with a cocktail dress code, this mini dress is fun and flirty. With a ruffle overlay and a front slit, you’ll be looking for any excuse to wear this dress again and again.
ten. SKIMS Fit Everybody Bike Shorts$46
Need a little motivation to hit the gym? These bright bike shorts should do the trick round! In stock now in sizes XXS-4XThese bike shorts pair perfectly with any color sports bra, tank top or t-shirt.
