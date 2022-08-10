Fashion
The Dokotoo multicolored dress will create moments
Special moments and essential memories, one thing they all have in common is that we always remember exactly what we were wearing during those moments. An unforgettable outfit is often a catalyst for an epic event, whether you’re doing something fancy and rare or finding the real joys in the simple things.
While we love our sweatshirts and leggings, if we were to have A Moment, we’d probably want to wear a dress that made us feel like a million bucks. Something that turns heads, magnetizes compliments and makes us feel like superstars. Something like this dress!
Get the Dokotoo Floral Print Spaghetti Strap Summer Dress (originally $46) for only $35 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.
This dress is definitely ready to wow, we know she wowed We! It’s a long, maxi beauty with a side slit for movement and charm, and it has spaghetti straps and a partially open back, making it ideal for warm weather. Its silky material is simply magnificent, and you know that we would not pass over the detail of the tie at the level of the chest. This leads to such a flattering cutout!
We definitely fell for the Multicolor colorway of this dress, a bold floral print with shades of blue, pink, red, yellow and more. There are six other floral prints also available, in case you feel more like romantic roses or tropical flowers. Check them all!
This dress is a great choice for a destination wedding, maybe, or maybe a romantic night out. You can also wear it for the times of the day! Try it with a pair of platform sandals and a sun hat, or with pointed flats and a cropped jacket when strolling through an outdoor market or heading to a picnic.
Or you can always put it on, go out to do just about anything and see where it takes you. A dress like this is bound to great things!
