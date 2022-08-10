Save up to 50% on best-selling sneakers





WE KNOW there are still several weeks until Labor Day, but that hasn’t stopped Nike from already rolling out markdowns on some of its top-rated sneakers. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new pair of cushioned running shoes or training sneakers, Nike’s early Labor Day sales are the perfect opportunity to refresh your kicks for the bottom. Read more: Best running shoes If there are specific offers you would like to consider, we have a few that we are particularly digging into right now. You can get the in black for $49 off its regular retail price (37% off)! It’s a great starter shoe for trail running and for those looking for a casual sneaker to wear on short nature walks. And for those who want everyday style, you can secure the for nearly $20 off (18% discount) in all-black and all-white colors. These common colors are rarely on sale, mainly because they are so versatile and timeless when it comes to style. Below, we’ve rounded up the rest of our favorite early Labor Day markdowns Nike has to offer right now! Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage Now 14% off Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Now 38% off Nike Waffle Trainer 2 SE Now 49% off Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Show more What we love about these Nike discounts is that you can shop shoes designed to be worn all year round. It doesn’t matter if you prefer a classic all-black look or a vibrant off-the-shelf colourway, you’ll be able to find both! Looking for sneakers that go well with your everyday wardrobe? Nike has you covered! We’ll be updating this list as new deals are released from now until Labor Day on September 5th, so be sure to check back regularly to see the latest sales! John Thompson is the Gear and Commerce Editor at Mens Health, where he covers fashion, grooming, gear and technology. He was previously style and gear editor at BroBible.comand a business writer for LeManuel.com. His interests include buying rare vintage clothing and following his favorite baseball team, the Kansas City Royals.

