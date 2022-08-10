Mindy Kaling looks slim in a floral print dress as she says her kids are bonding

Mindy Kaling looked beaming as she pulled up to the Today’s show earlier Tuesday in New York.

The 43-year-old star promoted the third season of his comedy-drama, Never Have I Ever, and opened up about his other projects and his family.

The Office alum explained how her four-year-old daughter and one-year-old son finally started to bond after being “indifferent” to each other.

During the interview todayMindy opened up about raising her two young children, Katherine, four, and Spencer, one.

The name of the biological father has been kept secret by the actress.

She explained that initially her eldest daughter was “indifferent” to the idea of ​​having a younger brother.

“Now he’s really useful to him,” she explained, humorously adding that she’s a “talkative story.”

The talented comedian and actress donned a stylish ensemble for her appearance on the hit news show.

The mother-of-two opted for a floral print bodycon dress that fell above her knees. The long-sleeved outfit showed off her fit and slim physique.

Mindy added a pair of black peep toe heels which were secured with ankle straps to complete her overall look.

The beauty parted her hair to the side and allowed the long locks to fall naturally in simple waves over her shoulders.

To accessorize her outfit, The Mindy Project star added a pair of gold and black drop earrings to match the colors of her dress.

The actress was more than happy to chat about the third season of her Netflix show, Never Have I Ever, which she created.

“That means to me that 40 million people tuned in to watch the first season,” she said of the show’s success.

The plot of the series follows, “The complicated life of a modern first-generation Native American teenager, inspired by Mindy Kaling’s own childhood,” according to an official. IMDB synopsis.

In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert On Monday, Mindy added that her daughter “loves” having a sibling now.

“She’s just a narcissus,” the comedian revealed. “The thrill of feeling like she could get him in trouble, and he’s not even two yet.”

The actress gave a quick example, adding, “She’ll come up and be like, ‘Spencer is reading a book upside down. “”

Despite the occasional stories, Mindy said Spencer “adores” her older sister.

In addition to working on her hit Netflix series, the beauty has launched a new playback studio.

“I love reading stories about women of color, I love finding authors who aren’t necessarily represented,” she said.

“If I can use my platform to shed light on these perpetrators, especially women, I love doing it,” Mindy added.

Later Tuesday, Mindy made a quick wardrobe change, donning an eye-catching lavender dress, flaunting her toned legs. The summer outfit contained sparkling embellishments and beading on the neckline and sleeves.

The producer changed her shoes to a pair of heels in transparent material, with sequins at the toe.

As for fitness, the comedian admitted women’s health that she focuses on activity, but does not follow any strict diet. “I think I’m the only person in LA without dietary restrictions.”

