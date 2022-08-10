Visual Merchandising Manager job at Maison Margiela





Maison Margiela is a Paris-based fashion house founded in 1988 by Belgian designer Martin Margiela. Celebrating unconventional aesthetics and embracing the philosophy that fashion is an art of expression rather than a cult of personality, Maison Margiela offers haute couture, ready-to-wear for women and men, the line contemporary MM6, footwear, interior design and accessories, including leather goods, fine jewelry and perfumery. John Galliano was appointed creative director of the house in 2014, bringing his showmanship and creative mastery to Maison Margiela’s unique philosophy. While developing his own vision of the house, John Galliano totally respected Martin Margiela’s mindset, creating a fascinating organic process. In 2002, the French house joined OTB. Along with the group’s sister brands, Maison Margiela continues to push the boundaries of modern fashion while preserving its distinctive identity and heritage. We are looking for someone who is ready to make a difference, in a cross-cultural environment of love and passion, talents and outside-the-box thinkers. Maison Margiela is looking for a Visual Merchandising Manager to join our team! Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to: In-store, Shop-in-Shop Implementation of Margiela USA visual guidelines in the following areas

Partnership and collaboration with the marketing department as needed

HQ in-store POP guidelines, local adaptations

HQ brand campaign, creative material and key seasonal concept

Partnership with local professional sellers: production of POS and in-store communication

Ensure that the brand image is represented and enhanced at all times within the Shop-in-Shops of department stores

Responsible for partnering with Head Office and Headquarters to understand all in-store POP guidelines and requirements, as well as collaborating on any adaptations that will further improve the in-store environment. Visual merchandising and styling Monthly installs

Review and use all tools, in partnership with manager to set priorities and expectations for all delivery facilities.

Collaborate with the Manager to plan and execute all floor moves meeting the team’s needs for timely execution.

Full debriefing and recaps of the installation with the manager, including but not limited to floor photos and installation comments.

Weekly and bi-weekly responsibilities

Responsible for the ongoing maintenance and refresh of merchandise displays and mannequin styling based on business needs and company guidelines.

Review weekly communications with manager to execute directives in accordance with brand guidelines Creativity and inspiration Responsible for keeping up to date with the local market, doing competitor and inspiration visits to stores.

Responsible for proposing creative ideas, solutions, visual techniques and any visual merchandising opportunity

Monitor competitors’ visual merchandising techniques and incorporate effective techniques in brand protection

Consistently represent and understand Margiela USA brand values ​​and communicate them visually through building materials, composition, and overall aesthetic decisions. Be aware of our competitors and their creative approach. Development and management of material resources Collect all measurements and photos of all in-store and in-store service areas

Create and manage an organized history of all creative directives, final planned actions and executions

Collaborate with all necessary departments regarding all in-store and shop-in-shop POP budget expenditures relationship management Maintain and communicate a thorough understanding of all relevant company, store, brand and creative information.

Understand, follow and communicate all Margiela USA policies and procedures.

Weekly contact basis with the manager to discuss all ongoing projects, opportunities and solutions.

Contact head office, head office and store as needed to support projects.

Create detailed proposals for all in-store and special projects that will be shared with HQ, CEO and US Directors to inform and collaborate on final agreed actions.

Monthly contact base with Wholesale RMM to support visual needs and follow up on any outstanding issues Favorite Skills 5-7 years of creative experience: retail marketing, styling and/or artistic training

Clear understanding of composition, space, color, materials and lighting

Willingness to travel

Proficiency in Microsoft (Word and Excel), Mac (keynote, Photoshop, iphoto, icalendar), Adobe Photoshop preferred

Strong communication and networking skills, with an ability to motivate, persuade and generate enthusiasm

Understand, communicate and adapt to a specific group of visual aesthetics that convey an overall impression of a brand or experience

Passion for the brand and ability to serve as a brand ambassador

Ability to communicate visual concepts to kinesthetic and audio learners

