Macy’s Buy More Save More Sale with Coupon Worth Up to 40% Off, Select Women’s Sandals 50% Off :: WRAL.com

Macy's Buy More Save More Sale with Coupon Worth Up to 40% Off, Select Women's Sandals 50% Off
Macy’s is hosting a Buy More, Save More sale online through August 10 with a coupon worth up to 40%! You’ll also find a selection of women’s sandals at 50% off, children’s clothing at up to 65% off, mattress toppers starting at $22.39 and more! See the list of offers below.
Coupon: redeem code AFTER to save 40% when you spend $200 or more, 30% when you spend $125, or 25% when you spend $75. The coupon is valid online until August 10, 2022.
Best offers
* A selection of women’s sandals from top brands are on sale at 50% off!
* Epic Threads kids’ clothing is on sale for up to 65% off, including t-shirts, shorts, joggers, jeans, leggings, dresses, tank tops and more!
* Martha Stewart mattress pads are on sale from $22.39 (reg. $40) with sale and coupon code HOME!
* Enchant Cook With Color 4 pieces. The mixing bowl set is on sale for $11.99 (reg. $30) plus use code HOME to save 20%!
* Cuisinart 10 pieces. The ceramic coated cutlery sets with blade guards are on sale for $24.99 (reg. $40) in various colors and use coupon code HOME to save an additional 20% off through August 11!
* Door-to-door sale on bedding, bathroom, kitchen and more! Plus, save 10-20% on sale and clearance items with promo code RESIDENCE until August 11, 2022!
* Back to school sale with sales up to 60% off.
* Clearance is on sale for up to 70% off! You’ll find great deals on clothing, shoes, jewelry, knife sets, dishes, kitchen utensils, bedding, towels, comforter sets and more! See all liquidations on sale on Macys.com HERE!
* Select 3-piece comforter sets are on sale for up to 68% off! You’ll find one issue on sale for $23.83 ($80 reg.)!
* Select 8 Piece Duvet Sets in many colors and patterns are on sale for up to 70% off! There are a number that cost $29.93 (reg. $100)!
* Sheet sets are on sale for up to 70% off in many colors, brands and styles!
* Bed and bath sale with up to 70% off comforters, sheets, bed pillows, decorative pillows, mattress covers, throws, towels, beach towels, blackout curtains and Moreover !
* Clearance men’s clothing is 60% to 75% off! You’ll find awesome shopping on sweatpants, nightgowns, sweaters, sweatshirts, shorts, button down shirts and more!
* Women’s dresses are on sale for up to 70% off!
* Women’s coats are on sale for up to 50% off, including top brands!
* Baby clothes are on sale for up to 50% off, including top brands!
* Women’s clearance is on sale for up to 70% off, including blouses, sweaters, jeans, jackets, jumpsuits, henleys, dresses, leggings, lingerie and more!
* Select perfumes, cosmetics and beauty products, including many major brands, are on sale, including perfume and cosmetic gift sets and individual items
Free delivery: Get free shipping with a $25 purchase for a limited time. You can also qualify for free shipping when you choose checkout pickup to get your online order in-store or curbside.
Macys Star Rewards Platinum and Gold members get free shipping with no minimum when you shop with your Macys Card.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
