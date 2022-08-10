From Ottoman palaces to Parisian catwalks: kutnu fabric





French fashion house Dior used a Turkish textile in its recent menswear collection, but the kutnu was around long before the 21st century. Here is his story. A model wears a kutnu fabric creation as part of the Dior Spring Summer 2023 men’s collection presented in Paris, France, June 24, 2022. (Michel Euler / AP)

Kutnu fabric, a holdover from Ottoman weaving techniques, hit the catwalks at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Seen in Dior’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the fabric, woven in the Turkish province of Gaziantep, proved to be a smash hit. A combination of silk, cotton and rayon yarns hand-woven into a striped fabric, the kutnu was used by Dior menswear chief Kim Jones to dazzling effect. The fashion house also shared the fabric on social media, calling kutnu “a precious fabric once associated with the sultans of the Ottoman Empire…translated into the realm of sportswear.” The koutnou, a precious fabric once associated with the sultans of the Ottoman Empire, had been specially woven for the #DiorSummer23 https://t.co/T9GHJeHTTa by Kim Jones show and transposed to the field of sportswear. Stay tuned for the how-to video.

Sophie Carr pic.twitter.com/HSUJEzTa7n —Dior (@Dior) June 27, 2022 Dior also shared a mini-documentary on Twitter, where it said production of the “historically imperial textile specially woven in Turkey” was only revived five years ago. The documentary shows the demanding production techniques of the fabric, whose use dates back to the Ottoman palaces of the 16th century. Revived barely five years ago, discover the know-how of kutnu, a historically imperial textile specially woven in Turkey for the unveiling of the #DiorSummer23 Kim Jones collection.

Melinda Triana

Fabric by @Kutnia_Official pic.twitter.com/uRmOlJwg8H —Dior (@Dior) June 27, 2022 Fashionista (and daughter of famous football coach Fatih Terim) Buse Terim wrote that the Kutnia brand in Gaziantep, which supplied the fabric to the Paris fashion house, managed to produce the fabric at a wider width than historically made, allowing for greater ease of use in modern garments. In 2018, the Kutnia brand was starting to appear in the news: “Kutnu promotion group chairman Julide Konukoglu said that he wants to promote kutnu around the world with the help of Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Sahin”, wrote the english language newspaper Daily Sabah. “Being present here at Premiere Vision is very important to us. We promote the fabric under the Kutnia brand. We want to export kutnu to different countries around the world. It is unique and has been woven since the beginning of the 16th century.” Konukoglu explained to the newspaper. Terim told his readers that the history of kutnu cloth goes all the way back to the Silk Road, when the silk brought by travelers passing through southeast Turkey was mixed by hand with the locally grown cotton. Terim said the recreation of the kutnu cloth originally started as a social responsibility project and the cloth has been revitalized without losing its essence, with the hope that it will spread and succeed globally. With production facilities in Gaziantep working hard to create the iridescent and delicate fabric, it is only a matter of time before kutnu takes over the world of connoisseurs. Source: TRTWorld and agencies

