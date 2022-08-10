Dress for success with MS





Before multiple sclerosis (MS), I had never been a sharp dresser. I had the kind of jobs and women in my life who didn’t think my clothes were too important (or at least they didn’t). But after 30 years with MS, I find that wearing the right clothes can make a big difference in my life in many ways. Not too hot or cold Like about 80% of people with MS, I am heat sensitive. If my body temperature rises even a little bit, I wilt like cooked spaghetti. Some people with MS are sensitive to cold; they get muscle stiffness and sometimes pain. I don’t have that, but I catch colds very easily when I’m cold. I’ll start sneezing when it’s cold, until I put on a warm beanie and a sweater or something to keep me warm. Hot or cold, I can’t win, and a lot of people with MS are in that situation. My solution is to always go out with at least three layers. Dress in layers is normal in San Francisco, as the weather can change quickly from neighborhood to neighborhood or hour to hour as the fog drifts in and out. But I take the layered look more seriously. I could have a T-shirt, warmer shirt and sweater, and a hat and gloves in a bag if needed. I learned not to wait too long to take the layers off. If I even start to feel like I might be hot, I take off a layer or two. If I’m home, I could take them all off. Many people with MS carry cooling jackets or ice-lined or crystal-filled vests that you can soak in water to stay cool. I’ve tried all of these, and they work pretty well, but they’re heavy to wear, they don’t look good, and I found them a bit uncomfortable. On occasions where I waited too long to take diapers off, I found myself unable to take my sweater off and kept warming up until I collapsed. So don’t wait! Although to be fair, I have also imposed myself on these occasions by wearing clothes that are not so easy to put on and take off.

Easy to carry Ordinary clothes can be difficult to handle if our hands or legs don’t work so well. It can be difficult to get your legs into narrow-legged pants and difficult to button up a shirt or jacket. Luckily, easy to put on clothes are available from some companies which I will share later. Even without special clothing, there are some strategies that might help. Sweaters are generally easier than button-up shirts. T-shirts and sweatshirts are my go-to picks, but they’re not all the same. Looser is better than tighter, but you don’t want them too big or baggy, or you might sit on them. Even easier than sweaters are garments that wrap around, like a kimono or something you can tie with a belt or has a large buckle. Some companies make shawls or capes that are easy to wrap and look pretty good. For pants, everyone seems to agree that sweatpants or anything with an elastic band is easier than a button or hook to fasten. But they make us look old. There are other ideas, like pants that zip up the side so you don’t have to squeeze your legs together. Get wide leg pants. If you can handle buttons and zippers with ease, you’re less limited and some buttons are easier to use than others, so look for large flat buttons or Velcro fasteners before you buy. Ask an occupational therapist for tips or tools that might help with your pimples. Look good enough for the job As a nurse I’ve always worn white nursing clothes and as a writer I can wear whatever I want, but some jobs require you to look good, especially women. Workout clothes usually don’t cut it in an office environment. Studies have shown that people with disabilities report that the lack of well-designed clothing has left them feeling left out in the workplace. Clothing choices limited their participation in work. Most disabled clothing looks more functional than stylish. I read an article on MS Wire by retired TV reporter with MS Ed Tobias, in which he suggests several sources of better looking clothes to wear. British society Able2 Porter has pants that appear to be held up by a belt but are actually elastic. They have shirts that look buttoned up but are actually held closed with velcro.

Other companies, like Adaptations of Adrian and Easy access, make all kinds of business casual and workwear, although as Tobias says, all of the clothes listed on these sites seem to be at least a cut below what I would consider business casual. So there is that to consider. From what I could see, Able2Wear clothes for men looked pretty casual, but I don’t live in that world, so you’ll have to decide for yourself. Tools for dressing well Where MS has suppressed the movements needed to dress and undress, occupational therapy has tools and tricks for that. WebMD lists suggestions including hooks for buttoning clothes, a bandage stick to help put on and take off coats or shirts, or a zipper pull, a leather buckle to close pants and jackets. Feet have their own devices to help put on and take off socks and shoes. You can read more of their suggestions here. So for me, its safety (temperature) first, then its accessibility, then its appearance. I think if you want nice clothes and you’re good enough to wear them, go for it! I will watch and applaud. To connect with others living with multiple sclerosis, join our MS Facebook Support Group. Photo credit: David Malan / Photographer’s Choice RF via Getty Images

