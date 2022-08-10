“Industry” is a love letter to corporate workwear

There is a moment in episode 4 of the new season of Industry when Yasmin – a wealthy London banker played by the magnetic Marisa Abela – recounts the bizarre banality of pandemic lockdown life. “I became obsessed with finding the perfect white pajamas,” she says. “So on one tab it would be these fucking pajamas, and on the other tab it would be these pictures of piles of bodies in New York. … And then I would buy these pajamas in four or five sizes. … I I still have every pair. The ones that matched me made me feel really good for a while. The worst part is, I think it was the best fucking summer of my life – I only had that to worry about pajamas.

Same girl. The pandemic will go down as one of those strange moments in time when we as a human race were collectively dissociated. On the one hand, we have been assailed relentlessly by news of massive death tolls and collapsing economies. On the other hand, many of us spent our days engrossed in small household comforts like baking banana bread and finding the perfect pajamas for the day. Was 2021 the year of the delta variant, or was it the year I tried to buy every last pair of tapered sweatpants from the Entireworld clearance sale?

Industry is about very wealthy bankers wearing very expensive things, and Yasmin’s monologue strikes me as one of the most emotional moments in the show to date, probably because it was something so many people experienced exactly at the same time: the moment when we hung up our work clothes and put aside what we thought was our daily life, and retreated into the solitude of confinement. Even now, more than two and a half years into this pandemic – after countless articles about how COVID-19 has changed everything in our lives, including much of the way we dress – the clothes of elegant office Industry feels like a time warp in all the best ways.

Yes, many of us have returned to our offices in one way or another, but almost nothing feels as formal as it once did. Maybe you’ve dusted off your favorite dress or tuxedo for a casual wedding here or there, but tried-and-true formal affairs aren’t what they used to be, and maybe that’s why I’m falling so hard for Industry; this show is the love letter to office attire that I never knew I needed. Industry is a nostalgic look at the way things used to be, or perhaps a prayer for how they can be again. It’s about the statements we make and the power we find when we’re all buttoned up – and even better, when we’re unbuttoned afterwards.

Part Succession, part Billions, part Euphoria, part The Hills, Industry introduced us in season 1 to the fictional London investment bank Pierpoint, where its class of rookies danced, drank, sniffed and worked their hands through their first months on the job. Season 2 picks up about a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when familiar faces Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), Yasmin Kara-Hanani, Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey), and Gus Sackey (David Jonsson) are called back into the office, back into the fray.

But, boy, do they dress well in the office. The blouses! Savile Row costumes! The coats ! Each character’s take on “office wear” is an evolution – they’ve now worked for the bank for three years, and their style reflects the journey they’ve come since we saw them in Season 1.

Costume designer Colleen Morris Glennon recounts BAZAAR.com that she wanted to make sure Harper’s style reflected her background, but that she retained “that Americanness” that sets her apart. That’s why this season we see Harper in Theory blouses, a camel coat by Reiss, a number of J.Crew sweaters and, now that she has some bonuses in her bank account, what appears to be her first bag. handbag Prada.

“First season, [Harper] had just arrived from America and didn’t come from the money, so his clothes were very, very simple,” says Morris Glennon. “We see Harper having a bit more confidence in herself. … There’s a definite confidence in the way she dresses and that feeling of actually being able to spend money.

For publishing heiress and chic Notting Hill resident Yasmin, however, spending money has never been a problem. Season 1 was all about trying to navigate the male gaze of co-workers and be taken seriously in the workplace, so we saw a lot of pantyhose, super high heels, and pencil skirts. This season, Morris Glennon made Yasmin’s look “much more confident” and “more thoughtful”. We see Yasmin learn to stop expecting her male colleagues to grant her power and instead seize it for herself. No longer afraid to display the privilege from which she came – but rather to possess it and, possibly, to take advantage of it – she glides across our screens decked out in Burberry coats and Hermès bags and jewelry.

Whether it’s dinner with a client or office drama in the field, Yasmin always seems to have the perfect, expensive blouse that sits perfectly on her cleavage. There’s even a baggy maroon suit from Maje that rebukes the “pencil skirts and tights” cliché of what a working woman can and should look like. It’s cool, it’s powerful, it’s distinctly her. It makes us forget the white pajamas.

“I made a concerted effort…to look a little more polished, a little less to grab attention and please,” says Morris Glennon. “Marisa has the perfect body for this pantsuit, so I knew she would wear a boxy costume so well. … Just to see how confident she was in this costume!

Even men’s fashion delights. Robert Spearing, a Brit from humble beginnings who was the laughing stock of the negotiating desk for his funereal black suit last season, now sports the panache of Hugo Boss suits, French cuff shirts and Hermès ties. Who can say no to a man in an expensive suit?

Morris Glennon, a Savile Row-trained tailor by trade, also took great care to ensure you didn’t watch “a sea of ​​suits” on screen, so fashionable (but Pierpoint-appropriate) details abound. . From the size of the lapels to the cuts, no two suits are alike, and even when two men in white shirts appear on screen, Morris Glennon made sure to use different textures to keep them visually interesting.

There’s a lot of buzz around Industry right now: for her writing, for the compulsively watchable party scenes, for Abela to be cast as Greta Gerwig next year Barbie film and be star rumor in the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic. But if you ask me, people love this show because it’s a glimpse into a rarefied world that all but disappeared during the pandemic, a world that 99% of us will never see. It’s a world of billion-dollar deals happening on a whim over the phone, where dressing up isn’t just a matter of office dress code, but the most sincere expression of your ambitions. It’s both a love letter and a searing indictment of corporate culture, and everyone in it is damn handsome.

Therefore? I’ve never wanted a desk job so much.

