Issey Miyake, pioneering Japanese fashion designer, dies at 84





Issey Miyake: 1938-2022 japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has deceased at the age of 84. The pioneering designer and founder of the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, died of liver cancer on August 5, 2022 in a Tokyo hospital, surrounded by close friends and collaborators. News of his passing was announced by members of his company today, August 9, 2022. Issey Miyake founded the Miyake Design Studio in 1970 and over the next 50 years revolutionized the fashion industry by producing groundbreaking designs aimed at meeting the needs of contemporary lifestyles. Marrying traditional craftsmanship with high-tech fashion techniques, Miyake introduced a series of innovative ideas, including his shape-shifting clothes and his signature “garment pleating technique.”

portrait of Issey Miyake, photo by Brigitte Lacombe A REVOLUTIONARY JAPANESE DESIGNER Issey Miyake (original name Miyake Kazumaru) was born on April 22, 1938 in Hiroshima, Japan, and studied graphic design at Tama Art University in Tokyo. A year after graduating in 1964, he moved to Paris and enrolled in the sewing and tailoring school École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne. He then worked for the French couturiers Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy, as well as for the American designer Geoffrey Beene before launching his first fashion collection in New York in 1971. his eponymous brandhe began to parade at Paris Fashion Week from Autumn/Winter 1973. Never following trends, Miyake’s designs have focused on the notion of “A Piece of Cloth” over the years. According to the concept of the brand, he pursued ‘the body, the fabric that covers it and a comfortable relationship between the two’ as a fundamental concept, both shocking and resonating with people around the world. He began experimenting with pleating techniques in the 80s and introduced his “garment pleating technique” in the Issey Miyake line of the 1989 Spring/Summer collection. In 1994, the iconic pleating line became a brand at in its own right under the title “Pleats Please”. The patented technique involves a process where materials are developed from a single thread and pleats are added after the garments are sewn into shape, resulting in lightweight, wrinkle-resistant garments.

the iconic pleating technique | image courtesy of Issey Miyake As a company, Issey Miyake has grown to include a large number of creative personnel and innovative new techniques, “but his core design style—creating clothes from original materials from the pursuit of a single thread—has transcended generations.” Besides sought-after clothing for men and women, the company has grown over the years, introducing lines such as the Bao Bao Issey Miyake line of bags, which feature a radical triangle-based concept; a collection of watches – see a recent design by Naoto Fukasawa here; and the best-selling perfume L’Eau D’Issey, first launched in 1992. Miyake himself continued to work with his teams, giving birth to new creations and overseeing all collections under the various Issey Miyake labels. . He has also collaborated with design brands to produce unique homewares including the IN-EI lighting collection for Artemide and the ‘Collection for daily rituals’ for Iittala. On January 28, 2003, Issey Miyake wrote an article in the Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun Evening Edition titled “It’s time to create a design museum”, which received many positive responses. This marked the starting point of the now famous 21_21 DESIGN SIGHT museum (see all coverage by designboom here). The Miyake Issey Foundation has been closely involved with the museum from the very beginning, while the designer himself has been its director until now, along with graphic designer Taku Satoh and product designer Naoto Fukasawa, and journalist Noriko Kawakami, who is director associated.

sofia lekka angelopoulou I conceive August 09, 2022

