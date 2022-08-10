Rent a Dress: Nine Places to Rent an Outfit

Register to our NationalWorld Today newsletter

As the Cost of life crisis continues to strain all of our pockets, we were all looking for ways to reduce our expenses and save as much money as possible.

It can run counter to the desire we all have to get out, socialize and see our loved ones again after the separation and isolation we all experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic .

For many, an occasion to attend or a big life event, like a wedding or a new baby, means the need for a new outfit.

But, for now, our budgets might not stretch to buying a whole new set.

The good news is there’s an alternative because you can rent an outfit instead – and not only is it better for your bank balance, it’s also better for the planet.

were more aware than ever of the negative impacts of fast fashion on our environment, so you can also help fight this and buy more sustainably by choosing to rent clothes rather than buy them.

We realize it’s not practical to rent out your entire wardrobe, however, and if you want to buy a new outfit, take a look at these 18 sustainable fashion brands so that you can buy as ecologically as possible.

Here are nine of the best clothing rental services, to suit every need – from everyday to party, brunch to bridal.

If you want a designer outfit but don’t have the money to pay the hundreds of pounds designer outfits will cost, Selfridges Rental is your new best friend.

It lets you borrow all the best styles from top designer and brand stores at a huge discount compared to buying outright – and that even includes wedding dresses.

It’s all part of Selfridges’ pioneering initiative, Project Earth, which explores new ways to shop and help everyone do their part for the planet.

You shop at Selfridges Rental in the same way as you shop in the purchase section of the website. Choose your item, choose your size, pay your money and the item will be delivered to your doorstep.

You can choose to rent for 4, 8, 10 or 20 days, so it’s perfect if you just want something for an occasion or want to take it on a trip and wear it multiple times.

The Devout is a rental mode subscription service.

This is the service for you if you have an agenda full of social occasions – be it weddings, birthdays, vacations, weekends away, day trips, summer parties – but you just don’t want to wear the same thing twice.

Whatever your reason, whether you don’t want to be photographed in the same outfits over and over again, or you haven’t updated your wardrobe in a while but don’t have the funds to buy multiple new outfits, don’t worry.

For 79 per month, you can get over 500 garments in a single box, and it’s a super easy process.

All you have to do is take a look at the clothes, add the pieces you like to your basket and check out.

Fashion brands offered by The Devout include Whistles and & Other Stories, and more. Think trendy dresses, jumpsuits and even cardigans.

If it is you who is getting married, The Devout will cater to your needs as well, as The Devout is collaborating with Whistles to launch stunning wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses on its membership platform.

Hirestreet, the UK’s leading accessible fashion rental platform, is all about your style, not your outfit.

You will find thousands of items from more than 50 partner brands and outfits can be rented

4 to 30 days from as low as 18% of RRP – so you can get premium brands at affordable prices.

Marks and Spencer, ASOS, Lipsy, Oasis, Nobodys Child and French Connection are all Hirestreet partner brands, and many more.

If you’re shopping with a particular occasion in mind – from date night to vacation – you’ll also find the individual sections of the website very useful.

Infinite Closet launched in the UK last year and, unlike similar services, its founders work exclusively with independent brands in the UK and globally – and they also only stock dresses.

The aim is to support small businesses and take the worry out of many shoppers when they come across brands they don’t know when shopping for a new outfit online.

You can shop by occasion – including bridal, brunch, date or time of day – or simply browse by designer or new arrivals. You are guaranteed to discover a new designer to love.

Rental periods are between 4 and 8 days, so you have plenty of time to love your new outfit before you have to return it.

Hurr says they give the world a green, and it’s also the UK’s first peer-to-peer clothing rental service, meaning clothes come from people’s personal wardrobes.

The list of designers is endless, from Alexander McQueen to Chanel and Nobodys Child to Vera Wang, there is something for every taste and every budget.

Their bridal edition offers the most enduring way to shine on your big day, or a wide selection of cute tops will pair perfectly with your jeans for a girls night out.

It’s the virtual wardrobe you never knew you needed, and with 450 or more new items added every week, you’ll find something new to fall in love with every time you look.

It’s not just about clothes either, there’s an accessories section brimming with those must-have finishing touches – from shoes to jewelry.

No need to worry about the item fitting either, if you get something and it doesn’t fit you can return it within 24 hours for a partial money and credit refund .

For The Creators is a clothing rental service specially designed for future and new mothers.

It offers clothes that will meet all women’s maternity and postnatal clothing needs.

This is a particularly useful service, given that maternity clothes are only worn for a limited time and no expectant mother will ever know what shape her bump will take until it starts growing.

If you’re a mom-to-be or a new mom, this service lets you consistently get clothes that fit your changing shape — and your changing needs — without breaking the bank.

There are clothes from many well-known maternity brands, including Bump and Milk, Sezane and Whistles.

Plus, if you need maternity bridal or bridesmaid dresses, look no further because you can also rent them from For The Creators.

Even better, for each rental order received, the brand will plant a tree in partnership with the environmental initiative Ecologi.

Shopping for vintage clothes is one of the most sustainable ways to shop for fashion, but this rental service lets you earn extra brownie points by renting vintage clothes.

The aim of this specialized rental service is to promote the small business, used and sustainable trade, and also to help make the vintage market more accessible to everyone.

This is ideal for anyone who wants to try a 1950s dress or a 1960s miniskirt, or who wants to dress from different eras but just doesn’t have the wardrobe space to accommodate decades of clothes.

The beauty of this rental service is that, as the name suggests, it’s entirely virtual as it launched during the coronavirus pandemic when in-person events couldn’t take place.

The formula still works well as it allows shoppers across the country to shop from the comfort of their homes.

My HQ wardrobe offers one of the most comprehensive clothing selections available on the rental fashion market.

What really sets this service apart is that you actually have the option of purchasing the items available for rent – so you can save yourself some heartache if you fall in love with an item.

You can enjoy your item for four to 14 days, and you don’t have to make a decision between renting and buying in advance. If you choose to rent a piece and then decide to keep it forever, all you have to do is contact the brand.

It is a market leader in the UK in terms of the wide range of clothing on offer, which includes iconic luxury brands, emerging designers and contemporary labels.

You’ll find everything from jumpsuits to pajamas and bridal wear to shoes.

Girl Meets Dress is a fabulous all-purpose clothing rental service.

You’ll find everything from evening dresses to wedding dresses and maternity dresses.

You have the choice of pay-as-you-go, which gives you the option to rent dresses for two to seven nights, or a subscription, which gives you unlimited items for weekends, work, and special events as well as three free dresses in rotation every month.

It couldn’t be easier to shop either; simply filter by your size, color, style, price, body type or the occasion you are looking for an outfit for.