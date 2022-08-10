20 Best Selling Back to School Clothing 2022

It’s shopping season for school and after-school essentials, and right now many retailers are running New School Year promotions to make an expensive time of year a little less burdensome. Brands like Adidas, Nordstrom Rack and Zappos, not to mention stores like REI and Gap, are branding a ton of apparel ranging from PE-friendly gear to uniform-compliant clothing and more for this busy time of year.

Whether you’re looking for dresses, jeans and t-shirts for special occasions or anything in between, we’ve found all the best back to school clothing sales. Shop our favorites below before they’re sold out.

You can find a plethora of back-to-school deals on Amazon by heading to its dedicated back-to-school tab at the top. Just after scrolling, you can find a rotating selection of promotions, but they’re only available for a limited time. So when you see school supplies, clothes, or other basic items on sale that you know you need, hang them up.

This one-stop-shop for toddlers offers a back-to-school sale on essentials: shoes, socks and underwear, which are currently two for the price of one.

While the site doesn’t have a back-to-school brand sale right now, a ton of shoe styles are on clearance in the kids’ section, with deals on school-ready shoes like striped Toms and Adidas tops.

You can shop a ton of new school year deals on eBay, including an Adidas back-to-school sale featuring sneakers and kids’ clothes for up to 60% off.

Gaps is running an All the Places Youll Go back-to-school sale in each of its categories, with discounts for all ages of students, including adults Men’s and Women’s, teenager (think $25 jeans and a half-price hoodie), boys, girls and tiny (hello, $23 pull-on carpenter pants). Gap Good Rewards members also enjoy stacked tiers of discounts when they purchase with their card, from an additional 10% off to 20% off (just use code ONEYEAR at checkout).

Find new looks for your kids’ school year at Gymboree, where everything is currently up to 60% off. (Even the new collection is 30% off.) You’ll get free shipping on every purchase, plus an in-store pickup option.

This department store is famous for its back-to-school patio doors, and you can shop them online now with sales on women’s, men’s, kids’ and babies’, shoes and uniforms, and housewares. for new dorms or first apartments. Use code YAYBTS at checkout to get an additional 25% off qualifying purchases.

From August 4-7, the company will also be offering an additional 30% off online (or with a tear-off sticker that will reveal a variety of discount tiers, if you receive the company’s mailings). The latest back-to-school event takes place August 8-21 with discounts between 25% and 30%.

Take 40% off kids styles for back to school, just use code APLUS at checkout to get this great discount. It’s good for must-have basics like long sleeve tees (some are $9.99), cardigans, leggings and more.

Kohls is famous for its stacks of discounts, and the website is currently no different: the store is currently hosting its biggest clearance event of the year, with up to 70% off a ton of clothing (not combing through disorganized shelves when shopping online either).

The classic department store has launched a slew of back-to-school deals for kids, including up to 25% off sportswear brands, up to 60% off jeans and a ton of other clothing essentials for this time of year. Shop them all online, sorted by category, at macys.com.

Need to stock up on activewear for your fall workouts (or kids’ gym class)? Head over to nike.com for its Back to Fall sale, which offers an additional 20% off all sale items, plus select apparel, accessories and footwear. Just use code SCORE20 at checkout. (There is also BRA50 for 50% off select bras right now.)

Nordstrom Rack already has its own Back to School section on the website and it’s well stocked with accessories and apparel for the first few days back to school. Expect $5 tanksglittering Doc Martens from $43.97 and 30% off Birkenstock.

Old Navy is basically a back-to-school shopping institution, and right now you can score kids’ jeans for $12 (they’re all on sale, though). Check back daily for different discounts, including $8 kids sweatshirts and sitewide auto-sales. The kids sale section also offers up to 60% off if you want to find bonus deals as well.

Blue jeans take a lot of heat for years of play, and OshKosh Bgosh is offering free door-to-door jeans right now.

The Fall Primary Sale offers parents 20% off at least five designer clothes for kids and babies, and you’ll get free shipping with code FALLPASS throughout the first week of classes.

REI tends to have good sales whether you’re a member of its co-op or not, and right now you can save a ton of money on kids’ clothes at the outdoor retailer, the perfect pieces to resist recess, extracurricular activities and rainy home from school. Buy from the site for tons of sales, but just FYI, you get access to a lot more discounts if you’re a member.

The entire website is up to 70% off, just in time for back-to-school shopping. Find school uniforms (polos, khakis), cardigans, skorts, pants and more for your little ones’ new school year.

Some really great deals are hidden among the full-price items on the Under Armors back-to-school page, so take your time to dig a little before checking out your cart. We have found backpack for $41.25 and shorts suitable for recess for $14.99.

This mass retailer isn’t creating a separate back-to-school section yet, but it’s consolidated related pages on its homepage: clothes from $6, $15 backpack And much more.

There are no sales yet on Zappos for back to school, but the site is still offering great discounts on essentials for class and after school, you just need to dig a little deeper. Think $10 Off Crocodile for children and $30 Columbia windbreaker.