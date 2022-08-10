The designer’s best celebrity looks





Designer Issey Miyake, best known for his delicate pleats, has died aged 84. Miyake Design’s office has confirmed that the Japanese fashion legend died of liver cancer on August 5. Miyake’s design philosophy was simple yet complicated, often taking a piece of fabric and folding it into origami-like folds to create beautiful organic shapes since the 1970s. Fashion designer Issey Miyake, famous for his delicate pleats, has dressed stars ranging from Steve Jobs to Kim Kardashian. Getty Images While he dressed models like Grace Jones as well as current celebrities like Kim Kardashian until his death, Miyake is also known for create Steve Jobs’ iconic black turtlenecks. Here, check out some of the late designer’s most famous celebrity moments. Beyonce Beyonc wore the designer’s veil in her video for “Mine.” Beyoncé/YouTube 2014 by Beyoncé “Mine” music video featuring Drake included tons of beautiful flowing fabrics, with the Queen of Pop pairing an angular bustier with Miyake’s pleated veil. solange Solange’s mother recreated a Miyake model from 1999. Courtesy of Saint Heron Records Inspired by her older sister, Solange Knowles mom ordered Tina to create a series of interconnecting dresses inspired by a 1999 Miyake design. The Japanese designer officially retired from fashion in favor of a focus on textiles in 1999 with his final show featuring 23 models walking the track in a single interconnected piece of fabric. Mary Kate Olsen Mary-Kate Olsen wore Miyake at the 2013 CFDA Fashion Awards. MovieMagic The Row designer chose a vintage dress that featured all of Miyake’s design signatures for the 2013 CFDA Fashion Awards. Steve Jobs Steve Jobs’ iconic turtlenecks were also the work of Miyake. Getty Images The story of Jobs’ signature look begins in Japan, when he visited Sony’s offices in Japan and took a liking to their Miyake-designed uniforms, according to Apple co-founder Walter Isaacson. While the vests Jobs and Miyake dreamed up for Cupertino employees didn’t go so well, the entrepreneur asked for a personal uniform and received hundreds of black turtlenecks in return. Robin Williams Robin Williams wore a Miyake bomber jacket to the “Flubber” premiere. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Robin Williams, who wore a cargo bomber jacket from the Fall/Winter 1996 collection to the New York premiere of “Flubber” in 1997, was another male supporter of Miyake’s designs. Grace Jones Grace Jones has worn many Miyake designs over the years. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Model Grace Jones was one of the designer’s biggest fans and friends, appearing in his shows many times and wearing his clothes frequently in the 1980s and beyond. Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian wore Miyake in 2020. kimkardashian/Instagram Proving that Miyake’s recent designs are just as good as those from the start of her career, Kardashian wore a matching silver turtleneck and skirt from her 2020 collection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2022/08/09/japanese-fashion-designer-issey-miyake-dies-at-84/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos