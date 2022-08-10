What we know about the recent murders of 4 Muslim men in Albuquerque





The murders of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, Aftab Hussein, 41, and Naeem Hussain, 25, all have one thing in common: the victims were all Muslim and of South Asian descent, according to the Albuquerque Police.

The three most recent killings occurred within the space of two weeks, putting the city on edge as police investigate potential links between the attacks and bring to light an unsolved November 2021 homicide.

Albuquerque police said on Tuesday they arrested Muhammad Syed, 51, whom they described as the “prime suspect” and the driver of a dark silver sedan-style vehicle that authorities had previously described as a “vehicle. ‘interest”.

The suspect is charged with two of the homicides: the murder of Aftab Hussein on July 26 and that of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain on August 1.

The FBI is involved in the investigation and a online portal was set up for residents to upload videos and images that could help authorities investigate the murders. The local Crime Stoppers committee also voted to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest to $20,000. “While we are still reviewing all the evidence for further connections, it is deeply disturbing that these three men are Muslim and of similar ancestry,” said Kyle Hartsock, deputy commander of the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division. from Albuquerque. Here’s what we know about the murders and the investigation so far: How did the killings happen? The most recent of the killings was reported Friday, when Naeem Hussain was found dead by Albuquerque police responding to reports of a shooting just before midnight in the Truman Street and Grand Avenue area. After the discovery, Albuquerque police said the homicide “may be linked” to three previous murders of South Asian Muslim men. These three men – Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, Aftab Hussein and Mohammad Ahmadi – were all “ambushed without warning, shot and killed”, Hartsock previously said. Two of them, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein, were both Pakistanis and were killed in southeast Albuquerque near Central Avenue. Police said they “determined there was a connection” between the two deaths. On August 1, police received a call about a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Cornell Drive and Garfield Avenue. They found Muhammad Afzaal Hussain with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a criminal complaint obtained from CNN affiliate KOAT. On July 26, police responded to Rhode Island Street where they found Aftab Hussein with multiple gunshot wounds lying next to a car. Detectives learned that the shooter waited behind a bush near the driveway where the victim usually parks his vehicle, then fired through the bush repeatedly when Hussein exited his vehicle, the complaint states. Police found that casings from the August 1 and July 26 shootings were likely fired from the same firearm, according to Hartsock. As investigators investigated these two recent killings, they turned their attention to the November 7, 2021 homicide of Mohammad Ahmadi, a Muslim from Afghanistan who was killed outside a business he ran with his brother on the boulevard. San Mateo. Who are the victims ? Naeem Hussain emigrated as a refugee from Pakistan in 2016 – fleeing persecution as a Shia Muslim – and had just become a US citizen last month, according to his brother-in-law, Ehsan Shahalami. He opened his own trucking company this year and has been described as a kind, generous and hardworking person. On the day he was killed, he had attended the funerals of the two recent victims and expressed his fear of the shooting, according to a spokesperson for an Albuquerque mosque. Muhammad Afzaal Hussain worked in the planning team of the city of Espaola. He had studied law and human resource management at the University of the Punjab in Pakistan before obtaining a master’s and bachelor’s degree in community and regional planning from the University of New Mexico, according to a press release from the mayor. “Muhammad was sweet and kind, and quick to laugh,” Mayor John Ramon Vigil said in a press release last Wednesday. “He was highly respected and appreciated by his colleagues and members of the community.” Few details have been released about the other two victims. Police said Mohammad Ahmadi was a Muslim from Afghanistan and Aftab Hussein was a Muslim from Pakistan. Where is the investigation? Prior to Tuesday’s announcement of a suspect’s arrest, police had only released a leaflet showing a “ vehicle of interest in all four murders. But it’s still unclear who owned the car, or how it’s potentially linked to the attacks. Police said the vehicle “is believed to have been used as a transport in the recent killings of 4 Muslim men”. “We have a very, very strong lead. We have a vehicle that we’re interested in…we need to find that vehicle,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller previously said. “We don’t know at this point what he is associated with, or who he belongs to.” Although police have not definitively said the four attacks were linked, they said they are investigating whether this is the case. “There is a strong commonality between all the victims: race and religion,” Hartsock said during a Thursday briefing. Authorities are asking the public to provide any information that could help the investigation. Tips may be subject to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers website. Authorities are still looking for a motive behind the killings and working to confirm if they are all connected. Syed is now charged with two of the killings – of Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain – and police say there is “sufficiently strong evidence that” authorities continue to consider Syed the “person of interest or most likely suspect” in the other two murders as well, Hartsock said. How are local and national leaders reacting? After Friday’s murder, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Saturday that she would send additional police to Albuquerque. “I am angry and saddened that this is happening in New Mexico, a place that prides itself on diversity of culture and thought. That’s not who we are,” Grisham said in a statement. “We will not stop in our pursuit of justice for the victims and their families and we are doing everything we can to apprehend the killer(s) – and we will find them.” The attacks were condemned by President Joe Biden, who said he was “irritated and saddened” by the attacks. Meanwhile, local and national Muslim groups had warned residents to be careful. “We urge everyone to take precautions and be aware of your surroundings, including being careful not to be followed in your home and avoiding walking alone at night,” the Islamic Center of New Mexico posted on Facebook. “This is especially true for our members living in the southeast part of town where these killings took place.” The center said that although there is no evidence that its mosque was targeted, it was still taking steps to provide additional security measures. “The lives of Muslims in Albuquerque are in danger. Whoever is responsible for this horrific and heinous shooting must be identified and arrested — now.” Council on American-Islamic Relations National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell. The Council was offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible, the organization said, calling the series of killings a “horrifying and heinous shooting”.

CNN’s Claudia Dominguez and Ashley Killough contributed to this report.

