David Pocock doesn’t wear them but ties aren’t dead yet





Reports of the death of ties have been greatly exaggerated according to men who still experience a racing pulse when tying a half Windsor, four in hand or Eldredge knot. Ties’ popularity is waning in the workplace and with politicians, as David Pocock and Max Chandler-Mather reported to Parliament last week, but style rebels are embracing fallen ties to exercise their independence through compared to trends. Vintage clothing dealer James Nolen sticks to ties and sells them through his business Mr Smart Melbourne. Credit:Simon Schluter It’s become a style choice rather than a must-have item for the work wardrobe, says James Nolen, operator of vintage clothing business Mr Smart Melbourne. When some people have an unbuttoned shirt, all they see is a gaping hole instead of a tie. For them, it seems unfinished. Nolen sells ties to members of the legal profession and fashion-conscious clients who want to stand out from the smart casual pack.

A tie can be a point of difference, and it definitely gives you more flush to play with, says Nolen. When I wear a tie, it gives me a more focused state of mind before I walk into an office. While luxury brands such as Zegna have reduced ties and suits to focus on sportier offerings, driving revenue growth of 27% to $1.29 billion ($1.89 billion) in 2021 , others continue to benefit from maintaining ties at the counter. I suspect a lot of people are using this debate as an opportunity to push back and start wearing a tie more, says James Wakefield, chief executive and co-founder of bespoke suits brand InStitchu.. It’s all about choice, which is liberating. Nobody likes being told they have to wear a tie. When it’s a choice, it’s satisfying. The ties remain available at the latest InStitchus shops in Armadale, Melbourne and at the refurbished David Jones Bourke St store, as Wakefield struggles to deal with a backlog of weddings caused by COVID-19 lockdowns.

