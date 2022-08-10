A fan breaks down the outfits worn by Jeremy Allen White in The Bear





the bear is FX’s new hit series that has everyone saying: Yes, Chief. But what caught the eye of an eagle-eyed viewer more than the appetizing food featured in the bear were the clothes worn by the star of the series, Jeremy Allen White. White known for his work on the Showtime series Shameless plays Carmen Carmy Berzatto in the bear, a James Beard Award-winning chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after the death of his older brother Mikey. White is the star this summer, with his shaggy hair and edgy tattoos making him the hottest chef on TV right now. It also helps that her wardrobe on the show led by costume designers Cristina Spiridakis and Courtney Wheeler put a twist on a classic kitchen uniform. Author Kayla Ancrum, a self-proclaimed lover of menswear, got down to Twitter on August 4 to share with her followers some interesting research she did on the white Carmys tee in the bear. If you’re a fan of menswear like me, and love the bear, you were probably wondering what T-shirt Carmy was wearing. I have the answer for you! she started the thread. It’s a visibly heavier material, with a solid collar, shorter sleeves (to show the muscles obviously) with an inch shorter hem, she explained. Carmy charged with the pressure of reviving his dirty and unorganized sandwich shop is often seen sporting the white T-shirt under The Beefs blue apron, of course so that his tattoos are on full display in every shot. Ancrum discovered that White actually wore two white shirts throughout the show: Whitesvilles Japanese Made T-Shirts, Available on line via the Sugar Cane company, and the 215 Mens Loopwheeled T-shirt from Merz b Schwanen. Both are pricey, but honestly, the payoff is worth it when it comes to the sartorial benefits of a basic wardrobe, she said. The Sugar Cane T-shirt is currently priced at $90 while the Merz b Schwanen Shirt is $74.90. With Merz b Schwanenm’s slightly cheaper shirt, Ancrum said the sleeves looked shorter online than they did in the bear. In an interview with Vulture, costume designer Courtney Wheeler confirmed that they had to shorten it to fit the stature of white people. As a backup they bought the Sugar Cane tees which were very heavy and have thickness. Spiridakis and Wheeler, the brains behind The Bears costume design, visited kitchens across Chicago to capture the accuracy of their costumes, and asked restaurant friends what they wore in their own kitchens. I had no idea that by finding the hottest white t-shirt possible, Jeremy would become some kind of sex symbol, Spiridakis said Vulture. I get ten DMs a day about this T-shirt. the bearwhich premiered on June 23, is exclusively available to stream on Hulu.

