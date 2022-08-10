Latest NBA Podcast Celebrates Fashion and Off-Court Topics

Have you ever wanted to know which are the most iconic NBA Finals sneakers of all time? Or the story behind the best photos in NBA history? Or even just how to pair sneakers with a suit? The latest NBA and iHeartMedias podcast, “Running The Break with CJ and Alex,” aims at these questions and more.

There are so many podcasts breaking down stat lines and records or numbers – and I love those. But a big part of determining how we enjoy the game is tunnel fits or the sneakers players are wearing, said podcast co-host CJ Toledano. There are ways to participate in the NBA 24/7, and I think we’ve found that.

“Running The Break,” hosted by Toledano and Alex Wong, focuses less on the Xs and O’s of the game and more on all things off the court. It’s not just Toledano and Wong talking, as NBA players, broadcasters and more have already stopped. Since launching in May during the NBA playoffs, the 13-episode podcasts have included conversations with Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (on golf with the Curry family), TNT Adam Lefkoe (on hanging with Shaq) and a wrap-up discussion of NBA Finals fashion. with comedian Rob Haze.

However, the podcast couldn’t function without co-hosts Toledano and Wong — who joke that the offseason is when basketball content pros step up. But with their NBA content experience and NBA fashion expertise — including deep-dive into specific topics, such as the mid-1990s NBA jersey trend — they live up to their motto.

As for the best dressed NBA player of all time? Toledano and Wong disagree, with Toledano backing Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and Wong backing Hall of Famer and defensive maven Dennis Rodman.

I’ll go Russ, Toledano said. He takes risks, but he knows how to do the basics very well. It’s something you’ve never seen before. He made a fashionable official photographer vest.

In Wong, Rodman takes the title for how he helped inspire league-wide outfits today.

You think back to the cuts of Dennis Rodmans – the rock band t-shirts, the colorful pants and the trucker hats. These are all things that many of these young NBA players now aspire to be. Fashion is all about expression for a lot of these guys, right? I can’t think of a guy who expressed himself better than Dennis Rodman.

Outside of hosting the podcast, Toledano is the founder of Follow to the end — a creative studio specializing in the development and production of sports entertainment content that fuels culture. He was also creative director of House of Highlights and Bleacher Report, content producer for the Detroit Pistons, and stand-up comedian for 12 years.

It all goes back to my childhood. I was the only Asian kid in my school, but I didn’t want to be known as the only Asian kid – so I focused on what set me apart, which was a love of acting and basketball, a said Toledano. I was a 90s kid, so I wanted to dress like Michael Jordan, which opened up the world of off-court gaming, including an interest in sneakers, memorabilia, and trading cards. This podcast really came from the way I consume gaming.

Wong is based in Toronto and produces another podcast, “The spectacle of raptorswhich is the #1 basketball podcast in Canada. He has also written NBA articles for GQ, SLAM Magazine, Complex and more. He loves telling unique niche stories about NBA teams, like a feature film he did for GQ on the Cleveland Cavaliers and their “Game Of Thrones” fandom.

I remember watching “NBA Inside Stuff” and really enjoying getting to know the behind the scenes and the personalities of the players. Growing up, a lot of the interest in basketball was the sneakers or the jersey collection and it’s cool to be able to have a platform now to have those conversations with our listeners, Wong said.

Wong’s book, “Cover Story,” breaks down some of the most well-known basketball magazine covers of the modern era. This book impressed Toledano and inspired him to want to work with Wong.

This project is so specific, and that’s why it was perfect that we teamed up. Alex will dive deep into the corners of the NBA fandom, Toledano said. We’re going to have the deepest conversations about the most random stuff in the NBA.

Both Toledano and Wong hope “Running The Break” will uncover the relationship between basketball and fashion, and both said fashion allows players to express themselves and themselves off the court.

You’re looking at a 23-year-old player who may have just entered the NBA. Maybe he mixes streetwear with high-end clothes and designer names,” Wong said. “Then you look at a player who’s been in the league longer like Carmelo Anthony or like LeBron James, they look more like a grown man, right? Everyone tries to achieve individualism, and that’s It’s cool to see different age groups do it differently.

Added Toledano: These players must wear the same uniform in matches. Players recognize their opportunity to get their identity and message across once they’re off the pitch, and that starts with fashion.

Overall, Toledano and Wong aim to create unique NBA fashion and culture content in the 2022-23 season. They hope to eventually speak with NBA stylists who work with players and highlight WNBA players who are fashion trendsetters. For them, “Running The Break” may appeal to both hardcore and casual NBA fans.

We’re going to go into these deep cuts for hardcore fans, but casual basketball fans can also learn from the conversations we have, Wong said. Our goal is for listeners to tune in and enjoy what is just a very casual conversation about all things basketball every week.

New episodes of “Running The Break with CJ and Alex” are released every Wednesday and are available on the iHeart app, Apple Podcasts and wherever podcasts play.