Why I didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress





After Page Six reported that Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham “can’t stand and talk to each other, the ‘Bates Motel’ star has revealed what she claims is the real reason she didn’t wear one of her stepmother’s models for her wedding to Brooklyn, the fashion icon’s son. I was going to do it and I really wanted it, then a few months later she realized that her workshop couldn’t do it, so I had to choose another dress,” Nicola, 27, says Variety. “She didn’t say ‘you can’t wear it;’ I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s when it started, and then they ran with it. For her April nuptials, the actress walked down the aisle wearing a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown with a sleeveless square-neck silhouette and long train, pairing the look with lace-length gloves. opera and a cathedral length veil. In 2020, however, it was reported that Victoria would make Nicola’s wedding dress, with a source tell the sunVictoria would like to keep it in the family when it comes to the dress and is delighted that Nicola agreed. The insider added that Nicola had “initially wanted an Elie Saab haute couture dress”, but later “decided to let Victoria design her dress”. The ‘Transformers’ star wore an original Victoria Beckham to announce her engagement that year, showing off her emerald-cut diamond ring (which she later transformed into a massive oval sparkler estimated at $2million) in a number yellow ruffled top from the former Spice Girl label. A source tells us there’s been “a little non-stop drama” between Nicola and Victoria. victoriabeckham/Instagram Nicola told Variety that she suspected the breakup rumors started when she picked another designer for her big day. The preparation for the wedding was horrible,” the source told Page Six, adding that Nicola didn’t want Brooklyn’s mom to be part of the planning and didn’t want to tell Victoria anything. Communication was minimal. But a second source told us: “It’s not just about two women, his two families coming together, saying Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham in a lavish celebration at the bride’s family estate in Palm Beach. nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola’s father is billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, who the insider says has offered to support his daughter and son-in-law in their future business ventures. It is believed that the young couple would like to launch fashion and beauty lines, much like the Beckhams. “But for David and Victoria, it has to have substance,” our source says. The Beckhams are pretty dated. They believe everyone should make their own way in the world, another insider told us. Nicola told Variety that she believes the breakup rumors stemmed from the fact that she chose to wear a different designer on her big day. nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

