Fashion
The 20 best joggers for men of 2022: Adidas, lululemon, more
Whether you’re on the move or just transitioning from the bedroom to the couch, joggers are a man’s best friend.
Not to be confused with sweatpants, one of the best parts of joggers is their clean look: loose-fitting lounge pants with a comfortable elastic waistband at the top that tapers and cinches at the ankle for a more tailored look. . (Yes, sweatshirts can be chic too.)
Joggers can also be made of different, lighter materials, making them better than toasty sweats in spring and summer. We love a good pair of athletic joggers, with sweat-wicking when the weather warms up.
Read on for some of our top picks for men’s joggers, including top-selling brands like lululemon, Adidas, Cozy Earth, Abercrombie and more.
These joggers are easy as ABC. The lululemon pair of pants are new for the season, available in a huge range of neutral colors that make them a great addition to any man’s wardrobe with endless styling options. Like any pair of joggers, the leg meets in a classic tapered fit, and the pants come with a hidden coin and media pocket as well as a back pocket with a zipper.
Be even cozier this winter with the help of Cozy Earth. Their joggers have been named one of Oprah’s favorites, and if she loves them, we think any guy will too. The joggers are made from super soft bamboo, ethically produced with both your comfort and the environment in mind. They are available in five different colors and an inclusive size range from small to XXXL.
You don’t have to travel far to get your hands on these joggers. They’re sold on the Abercrombie site, in three colors and a range of sizes while supplies last. The best thing about these is that they’re made with 4-way stretch for comfortable all-day wear and anti-wrinkle properties to ensure that once you embark on your journey, wrinkles won’t go away. not hold you back.
No need to travel all the way to the South Pole to get these comfortable joggers. Instead, head over to Amazon to get a pair of these Southpole pants. They are available in a range of colors from navy blue to gray and in a varied range of sizes from XS to 6XL.
Whether it’s Sunday, Monday or any day of the week, there’s always time for comfortable pants. These joggers are from Vuori and scream comfy, made from a mid-weight mesh fabric to keep you warm all fall and winter. Plus, the pants come in a range of colors, including Oxblood Red above, a few shades of gray, navy, and more.
Pair your favorite underwear with your new favorite joggers with this pick from Hanes. The sweatpant-jogger combo is the perfect marriage of comfort and style, with pockets for added functionality. They are currently available in four colors and range in size from small to XXL.
You don’t have to fight for these joggers anymore, because they’re finally back in stock after being sold out. The Spar Jogger from Rhone is a great addition to any man’s wardrobe, available in staple colors like black as well as shades of blue and gray ranging from small to XXL.
You’ll want to put these pants on every morning. From ATM, or Anthony Thomas Melillo, these pants combine the comfort of a sweatpant with the ease of a jogger. They have a hidden interior drawstring for a clean look, as well as a side pocket and a back pocket.
For a dressy take on the comfy pant, take a look at Amazon Essentials. This hybrid combines the chic look of jeans or pants with the synchronized leg and looser fit of a good pair of joggers. They come in a wide range of colors and sizes, from XS to XXL.
On or off the pitch, these athletic joggers are perfect for any game or just sitting in the stands. The joggers are sold at LL Bean and made from 50% recycled polyester, 50% Elasterell-P fabric to keep you cool while you play sports but warm if the weather starts to cool mid-game. For sunny days, they also have UPF 50+ protection, keeping you safe whatever the weather.
Cozy up this fall with a pair of fleece-lined joggers. This Nike pair is another classic that every man needs in his wardrobe, especially in the light gray wash. They’re also available in 14 other colors, to match any mood or hoodie you’re wearing.
Get the classic three stripe joggers from adidas and never wear another sweatpants again. These joggers also come in gray, both featuring the Adidas logo and white stripes on the legs.
Feel like a champ, even on days when you’re just wearing joggers and a t-shirt. These Champion branded pants feature a super soft fleece lining with ribbed ankle cuffs for a tapered take on a tracksuit pant. They also come in gray and black, but we think this khaki color is a wardrobe staple.
Why blend in when you could be cool in camo? These joggers from Under Armor come in a few camo colors, including the gray pair pictured above as well as a black pair and a classic army green. They’ll also keep you warm, made of mid-weight fleece and cotton.
If you’re feeling nautical and comfortable, these are for you. These Nautica branded joggers are sold on Amazon in a sturdy fleece material to keep you toasty warm this season.
While we’re in the final stretch of summer, now is the time to get these joggers ready for fall and winter. Bonobos’ pants come in nine colors, a range of sizes, and even have length options, including short, regular, and long.
You don’t have to go all the way north to get these pants. Instead, head over to The North Face’s site and pick up a pair of these comfy pants in gray or black. They’re made from a blend of recycled cotton and polyester, keeping you warm and the planet cool.
To take a walk. No, really, because you can totally go on an adventure with these joggers. The American Eagle Trekker Jogger is a great all-season pant, made with a lightweight twill to keep you cool.
Dress up your joggers or dress up your work attire, whichever works. These joggers are a higher style from Brooks Brothers, featuring a structured cotton twill fabric, available in navy or beige.
Let these joggers take you far. Mack Weldon’s Atlas Jogger is built for any activity, with a weather-resistant outer fabric that’s flexible enough to move with you every step of the way. They come in navy, black or gray and range in size from small to XXL.
