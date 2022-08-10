Fashion
Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 street style is so inspiring
Ahead of New York Fashion Week, one of the first cities to kick off high fashion fun is Copenhagen, Denmark. The program is loaded with the hottest brands of the year. On the list, you’ll find a plethora of Copenhagen-based cult brands like Saks Potts, GANNI, A. Roege Hove and OpraSPORT, all launching their Spring/Summer 2023 collections. you’ll also enjoy all the street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023. Fellow onlookers stepped up their style game to provide Major outfit inspiration that showed a balance between minimalist and bold feeling.
Thanks to their stylistic creativity, you can choose from many imitable sets to suit your personal style. Some of the fashionistas at Copenhagen Fashion Week, for example, came up with fresh ideas by mixing whimsical prints with neutral-hued basics. Other attendees found innovative ways to bring pieces they loved this summer into fall-focused ensembles, styling clothes like parachute pants and sheer dresses in unique ways for your viewing pleasure. . Also, don’t forget to note statement accessories, as tastemakers have leaned into bags like Miu Miu, Dior and Chanel.
Keep scrolling to see CPHFW’s favorite TZR street style looks, so far.
Day 1
If you’re looking for an easy-to-wear outfit that will always look polished, opt for a matching jacket and pants set. The look is simple, chic and can be worn day or night.
To create a look that has texture and depth, copy this style formula from Fashion Week attendees by mixing different fabrics together in one outfit. She wore a knit dress under a light linen blazer.
While it might be unconventional to pair royal blue with lavender, this outfit confirms that they actually complement each other when styled properly. Emili Sindlev expertly rocked a padded vest with a pair of lightweight parachute pants.
The resurgence of the miniskirt is here to stay and this fashionista has provided a 2000s-inspired way to style it. She wore it with a cropped tank top and the iconic Saddle bag from Dior’s early days. The sunglasses served as the finishing touch to the Y2K vibes.
As seen in this Fashion Week guest outfit, the blazer and trouser combination doesn’t have to be boring. Spice up your pantsuit by wearing a sparkly top underneath.
Adding a statement jacket to your wardrobe goes a long way. This Fashion Week attendee wears straight jeans and a tee paired with an eye-catching brown and black leather moto jacket.
Spruce up an all-black outfit with colorful accessories. This Fashion Week guest opted for a green Miu Miu handbag, coordinating strappy heels and even lime green sunglasses that added a pop of color to the stylish ensemble.
The Barbiecore trend is dominating this season, you can thank Valentino for that. But, wearing an all-pink look doesn’t have to feel then feminine. If your style is more tomboyish, copy this guest look by accessorizing your pieces with a menswear-inspired chunky boot and a unique metal belt.
You might have noticed that bomber jackets were all over the fall 2022 runways (Isabel Marant and R13 are just two fashion houses dubbing outerwear), and now they’ve made their way into the street style. This contestant wore her oversized bomber jacket with baggy pants.
To make the pantsuit look sultry, you can swap out your t-shirt or bodysuit for a mini bralette.
Sheer dresses are everywhere in 2022, with celebrities and influencers using the sheer style to create jaw-dropping looks. Alyssa Coscarelli bared it all when she styled her sheer striped number with simple black underwear.
Make your sweatshirt haute couture by replacing a traditional style with a cutout design. To elevate loungewear, opt for a pair of tailored pants instead of other athletic bottoms.
Grab the attention of everyone in the room by slipping on an embellished crochet dress. The piece will do all the work, but if you want to add a pop of color, do it with your accessories.
