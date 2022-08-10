Fashion
Pretty Woman Polka Dot Dress: Shop Modern
There are movie and TV outfits that we will never forget. Drew Barrymores feathery white outfit in never been kissedAudrey Hepburns in a little black dress in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and of course, julia robert polka dot dress in A pretty woman. This polka dot dress has been making waves for decades!
Although we love 90s fashion, we often prefer our current pieces to be a updated just a little bit. Just a few small detail changes can bring a famous look into the 21st century in style! You will see what was talking about with this ECOWISH dress!
Robert A pretty woman The character, Vivian Ward, wore the brown and white polka dot dress for a polo match in the 1990 romantic comedy. If you’re looking for a similar style but in a more wearable design, this ECOWISH dress is for you. Think less polo, more practical but just as pretty!
Like the Vivian dress, this one is brown with white dots and has a high neckline. However, he opts for thin straps that tie in the back, forming a halter look with a small keyhole under the knot. What’s even better is that you can adjust the straps yourself!
Vivian also wears a large leather belt at the waist of her dress, but this one includes a matching tie belt instead so you can avoid the bulky and heavy accessory. You can always turn it off if you have another belt you want to try. We also love the skirt in this piece, adding rows of asymmetrical ruffles to the mini-midi hemline, making it a fun piece for a party!
Whereas the Coffee shade of this dress is the way forward for those A pretty woman vibes, you can also enter it in blue or black on the same page. Oh, what if you need a hat to really get the look? Check this one from Lanzom!
Get the ECOWISH Boho Polka Dot Tie Waist Irregular Cocktail Midi Dress (originally $46) for only $36 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.
Not your style? Buy more from ECOWISH here and discover more dresses here! Don’t forget to check all Amazon Daily Deals for other great finds!
