Fall 2022 Fashion Trends: Shop These 4 Trends Now to Get Ahead

Ah, fall fashion. I couldn’t love it more if I tried! Fall is definitely my favorite season when it comes to styling because I can combine my favorite aspects of winter (like chic jackets and fun layering) and summer (like showing off some skin and playing with the color) to create a particularly dreamy wardrobe. I really want to do it all this season, so I’m shopping early for the best fall fashion trends to get a head start.

What is it, you ask? The classics. Blazers and oversized pants will make a much-anticipated return, but this year they’re joined by cozy striped sweaters and ballet flats (sigh). Yes, ballerinas! The shoe we all thought was doomed to be an early 2000s fashion faux pas has made a triumphant return. I hope you are ready to give them a second round.

Denim is also keen to reinvent itself beyond jeans and baggy jackets and is coming in strong in the form of clothing. I challenge you to layer a denim tank dress over a striped sweater (it will be amazing).

As for accessories, maximalist jewelry is still all the rage. Trendy pendants are the coolest way to express yourself this season. Keep reading for the cutest options on the market.

Stripes are a pattern that comes in so many widths, colors and formats that it never goes out of style, unlike cheetah print which comes in so fast that it wears out. However, there are times when stripes step out of their preppy affiliation and into every aesthetic. It’s one of those times. Sailor-style stripes in the classic navy and white combination are about to hang on every fashionable shoulder this fall. The pattern looks great in a loose knit sweater, long sleeve t-shirt or even on a blazer. Pro tip: always check out the selection of men’s sweaters if you like oversized looks.

Striped knit sweater

Is it a little too early to wear a full sweater? Yes. Will you dream of this sweater the second temperatures reached 50 degrees? Also, yes. Take the plunge and get this cuffed sweater for the cooler days ahead. This chocolate version is available in sizes XXS-4X.

Half-zip knit sweater

If you were obsessed with the summer edition of the coastal granny aesthetic, then you need a half-zip to keep the fun going all fall long. The style is the perfect combination of sporty and preppy and looks way cuter than wearing a sweatshirt.

The Ballerinas have been trying to come back for a few seasons, but I’m here to report that it’s finally show time. Now, before you decide that this trend isn’t for you, I beg you to take a deep breath and let go of any grudge you have against ballerinas. I promise you, no one is asking you to wear these with skinny jeans or a skater skirt. Instead, imagine wearing them with linen pants, chic midi skirts, vintage jeans, and even a low-rise mini skirt. Cool isn’t it? I’m so excited to embrace this trend and become the shining star of Balletcore.

Leather ballet flats with bow

Leave it to Zara to have the coolest (and most affordable) version of the trend. This pair Metallic ballet flats are a great maximalist take on the trend. They also come in pink and black.

Ballerina Leonie

In true ballerina form, this pair Loeffler Randall ballerinas have an adorable elastic on the top.

If you already wear your heart on your sleeve, consider wearing one around your neck. Chunky pendants are the biggest jewelry trend for fall (literally). Large silver hearts, shells and butterflies are just a few of the many pendant possibilities. Choose a symbol to represent your spirit (or something like that) and wear it with pride!

Small Puffy Heart Necklace

I have already this puffy heart necklace of Lisa says Gah and I fully plan to make it a personality trait.

Gold Butterfly Necklace

This butterfly necklace is an assertive and delicate piece at the same time. Plus, it’s on sale.

One of the best parts of fall is slipping into an amazing pair of jeans (baggy jeans this season to be precise) but a new denim trend is on the rise: the denim dress. Go ahead and move your LBD to the back of your closet because denim dresses are about to take the top spot. Denim dresses come in strapless, long sleeve, mini and maxi dresses and they all look amazing.

Buttoned denim dress

This long denim dress is the ultimate layering piece. Wear it over a girly blouse, a simple black turtleneck or a mesh long sleeve.

Nikki bustier denim midi dress

If you are looking for a new exiting look, this strapless denim mini dress is it.